Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 5th November 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1730.00 per $1 on Tuesday, November 5 , 2024. Naira traded as high as 1665.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1720 and sell at N1730 on Monday 4th November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1720 Selling Rate N1730

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1664 Selling Rate N1665

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.