UNIZIK To Confer Honorary Degree On Seyi Tinubu As 8,157 Graduate At 19th Convocation

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, is set to graduate no fewer than 8,157 students during its 2023/2024 academic session convocation.

The 19th convocation ceremony is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 25, with a lecture to be delivered by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, disclosed this during a press briefing held at the university’s conference hall on Wednesday. He stated that the graduates would be conferred with various degrees from their respective faculties.

Ikechebelu further revealed that the institution would confer honorary degrees on three distinguished personalities for their contributions to societal development and the growth of the university. The recipients include the Minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate; Oluwaseyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu; and an industrialist, Chief Chika Emenike.

“We want to give God the glory for an opportunity like this. About 8,157 students will be graduating from the 2023/2024 academic session, and they will receive degrees in various categories,” Ikechebelu said.

The vice-chancellor assured that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and secure event. He highlighted the university’s pursuit of excellence in academics, infrastructure, and administration.

“UNIZIK started as a state university before becoming a federal institution, and that is why today, we are having our 19th convocation ceremony. Last year, the institution went through several challenges, but thanks to President Bola Tinubu, it is enjoying the stability it has today,” he added.

Commenting on the institution’s infrastructure and administrative improvements, Ikechebelu noted that most of the university’s operations have been digitalised to enhance efficiency. He also addressed the challenge of high electricity bills, revealing that the university spends between N80 million and N100 million monthly on electricity due to being on Band A.

To manage this cost, the university partnered with service providers on campus, which has helped to stabilise the power supply.

Ikechebelu emphasised that the honorary degree recipients were carefully selected based on their track records and societal impact.

“The institution will confer honorary degrees on the Minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate, Oluwaseyi Tinubu, and Chief Chika Emenike. These individuals have made significant contributions to our university and society at large,” he stated.

He also highlighted ongoing construction projects on campus, expressing optimism about their timely completion.

“UNIZIK is back to its good times,” Ikechebelu concluded.