Effective Communication Key to University Administration – Popoola

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, Prof. Muyiwa Popoola, has underscored the vital role of effective communication in enhancing university administration, stating that administrative efficiency in higher institutions would be difficult to achieve without appropriate communication skills.

Popoola made this assertion while delivering a lecture at a workshop organised by the ACU Registry Department on Tuesday at the university’s campus.

The event was attended by key university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Adebayo; Acting Registrar, Ven. Olusegun Ojo; the Bursar’s representative, Mathew Taiwo; and the Librarian, Dr Bosede Ajiboye.

In his lecture titled “Communication Skills: Required Tools for Effective Administration,” Popoola highlighted the importance of the “7C’s of effective communication”—clarity, conciseness, correctness, completeness, concreteness, courtesy, and candidness—in university administration.

“Communication can be a philosophy, worldview, attitude, dos and don’ts of a source, which can be a human being, to another entity, which can be a person, group, or organisation, known as the receiver through a medium for mutual understanding,” Popoola stated on Wednesday.

He stressed that university staff must ensure their messages are structured and well-organised, which requires a deep understanding of the subject being addressed.

“Whenever you speak in public, you should be honest and sincere. Your message should be truthful, and your lessons should be fair to yourself and others involved in the situation. Honesty boosts self-confidence, and in oral communication, confidence is a key element to making an impact,” he said.

Popoola emphasised the importance of clarity in communication, noting that vague and ambiguous messages often fail to capture attention and understanding.

“Imagine a speaker who is talking about something vague and ambiguous. Would such a speaker grab your attention? Clarity is therefore a must in public speaking,” he added.

Beyond verbal communication, Popoola stressed the importance of non-verbal and written communication in effective administration. He explained that non-verbal cues, such as body language, nodding, body orientation, and spatial positioning, often reveal the emotional state of the message sender and reinforce the intended message.

“These communicative skills are among the most pertinent ones that can guarantee successful university administration. By mastering and practising them, administrative staff can build trust and credibility in the institution,” he stated.

Popoola called for the regular training of university staff to keep them updated on evolving communication strategies and trends in higher education management.

“It is through regular training and workshops that emerging communication issues, trends, and concepts in university administration can be discussed and analysed for development,” he noted.

The workshop reaffirmed Ajayi Crowther University’s commitment to strengthening its administrative structures through enhanced communication strategies, ensuring a more efficient and transparent governance system.