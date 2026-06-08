LAWMA condemns attack on enforcement officers during anti-illegal dumping operation

KEY POINTS

LAWMA officials were reportedly attacked by suspected illegal waste operators during an enforcement exercise in Lagos.

The agency warns that obstruction of environmental enforcement is a punishable offence and vows prosecution.

LAWMA urges residents to use approved waste handlers and support efforts to curb illegal dumping.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has condemned the attack on its enforcement officers by suspected illegal waste operators during a routine environmental monitoring exercise along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The agency’s Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, described the incident as unacceptable in a statement issued through the Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Mukaila Sanusi, on Monday in Lagos.

According to LAWMA, the attack occurred on Sunday at Mazamaza Bus Stop, shortly after FESTAC First Gate, when enforcement officers encountered individuals allegedly engaged in illegal waste disposal while carrying out their statutory duties.

“The enforcement team was attacked by suspected illegal waste operators and cart pushers who attempted to obstruct the exercise,” Gbadegesin said.

He noted that the officers were conducting a routine environmental monitoring and compliance operation when the incident happened.

The issues

LAWMA identified illegal waste disposal and the activities of cart pushers operating unauthorised dumpsites as major challenges undermining environmental sanitation in Lagos State.

The agency also raised concerns over rising hostility toward enforcement officials, warning that such attacks threaten public health interventions and environmental compliance efforts.

It stressed that obstruction of lawful enforcement activities constitutes a serious legal offence and could attract prosecution.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Dr. Gbadegesin condemned the attack as a direct affront to government efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

“Our enforcement officers were carrying out their statutory responsibilities when they were attacked by individuals seeking to frustrate government efforts,” he said.

He warned that the agency would not be deterred in its mandate to enforce environmental regulations across the state.

Gbadegesin added that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He further disclosed that despite the incident, the enforcement team continued its operations along key areas including Iyana Iba, Okokomaiko, and Agbara.

He urged residents and businesses to patronise only approved waste management operators and ensure proper waste disposal through authorised channels.

WHAT’S NEXT

LAWMA says investigations are ongoing to identify and prosecute those involved in the attack.

The agency also plans to sustain enforcement operations across Lagos, particularly in areas identified as hotspots for illegal dumping and environmental violations.

Residents are being encouraged to report illegal waste activities and comply with existing environmental regulations.

BOTTOM LINE

LAWMA has vowed to intensify enforcement despite attacks on its officers, warning that illegal dumping and obstruction of environmental duties will not be tolerated as Lagos strengthens its sanitation and public health drive.