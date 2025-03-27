Rivers Appointed Administrator Imposes Suspension On Government Officials

The individual appointed by the Federal Government to oversee the affairs of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has placed a suspension on all political appointees and individuals holding public office within the state, effective immediately.

In a communique issued this Wednesday, the chief of staff serving the administrator conveyed that this directive was enacted under the authority bestowed upon Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

The directive encompasses the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, all commissioners, chairpersons, and members of governing bodies, agencies, commissions, and state-owned enterprises, alongside all special advisers, special assistants, and senior special assistants.

“This suspension is to be implemented starting Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The affected individuals are mandated to transfer their responsibilities to the permanent secretaries within their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“In instances where a permanent secretary is not present, they are to transfer their duties to the most senior director or head of administration,” the communique detailed.

Ibas assumed the role of appointed administrator on Wednesday, March 19, following his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu, after the president declared a state of emergency within Rivers State.

The president also placed Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly under suspension for an initial duration of six months. Ibas, who previously held the position of chief of naval staff, pledged to uphold law and order within the state.

“If the core objective is to ensure the maintenance of law and order within the state, I believe that this is the paramount task required to facilitate any meaningful activities within Rivers State,” he articulated to State House correspondents following his inauguration.

He further committed to collaborating with various stakeholders to guarantee the restoration of order within the state.