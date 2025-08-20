Unizik Bans Final-Year Students’ ‘Signing Off’ Exam Celebrations

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has announced an indefinite ban on the practice of “signing off” by final-year students during examinations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Registrar, Dr. Chinenye Okeke, the university said the directive takes immediate effect and was necessitated by recurring incidents of chaos, violence, and disruption linked to the celebrations.

“The university management wishes to inform you that, effective immediately, all forms of orchestration (‘signing off’) related to final examinations by final-year students are completely and indefinitely banned from the university premises,” the statement read.

According to the registrar, the decision was also influenced by the presence of unauthorised individuals on campus during such activities, which the school described as a threat to the safety and security of students, staff, and the wider university community.

The university warned that any student found engaging in the banned activity will face severe disciplinary action, including possible rustication. It added that outsiders who enter the campus to participate in or encourage such celebrations may be arrested and prosecuted for disorderly conduct and breach of peace.

Dr. Okeke reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for learning, stressing that management would not tolerate activities capable of undermining academic order.

“We urge all students to concentrate on their academic responsibilities and promptly report any instances of misconduct or threats to safety to the appropriate authorities,” the statement concluded.