Federal Government Launches National Housing Strategy To Bridge Deficit

The Federal Government has rolled out a nationwide housing intervention programme aimed at narrowing Nigeria’s widening housing deficit, with President Bola Tinubu’s administration pledging to deliver affordable homes across the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the FHA Express View Estate Phase 1 and FHA Complex in Lugbe, Abuja, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, said the initiative forms part of the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dangiwa, represented by Permanent Secretary Dr Shuaib Belgore, stressed that the commissioning was not just symbolic but a demonstration of the administration’s resolve to provide safe and affordable housing for all Nigerians.

“This is a testament to the fact that the Renewed Hope Agenda is real,” he said. “Mr President has made housing a priority because it is central to closing the housing gap, promoting urban development, and ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of their economic status, can have a secure place to live.”

Renewed Hope Projects Nationwide

According to the Minister, several Renewed Hope housing projects are underway, including the construction of over 3,000 houses in major cities under the “Renewed Hope Cities” scheme. Additionally, “Renewed Hope Estates” are being executed in 13 states, while the government is also pursuing a social housing initiative to deliver 77,400 houses — equivalent to 100 houses in every local government area.

Dangiwa urged stronger partnerships between the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), private developers, cooperatives, pension funds, and other stakeholders to drive the initiative.

Stakeholders’ Contributions

Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumin Jibrin, noted that while the sector has resources and land, financing remains a critical bottleneck. He argued that housing delivery in Nigeria often faces the paradox of “houses chasing money,” stressing the need to restructure the system so that “money will chase houses.”

The Managing Director of FHA, Oyetunde Ojo, revealed that the Authority has secured land in 28 states, with construction already commencing in 17 of them. He added that the Express View Estate being commissioned comprises 50 units of terraces and flats in its first phase, with the full project expected to deliver 110 units.

To modernise operations, Ojo disclosed that the FHA has begun digitising property files, automating service delivery, and setting up in-house laboratories for geological and integrity testing.

On his part, the Managing Director of FMBN, Shehu Osidi, highlighted affordability as a major challenge, noting that many houses are built beyond the reach of low- and middle-income earners. He assured Nigerians that the FMBN will provide mortgage facilities to make the new housing units accessible to ordinary citizens.