Universal Insurance concludes N3.2bn rights issue arrangements

Keypoints

Universal Insurance Plc has signed transaction documents in Lagos to launch a N3.2 billion capital raise.

The company plans to offer 2,666,666,667 ordinary shares at N1.20 per share.

Existing shareholders are entitled to one new ordinary share for every six shares currently held.

Eligibility is restricted to shareholders on the company’s register as of March 30, 2026.

The rights issue is pending final regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Main Story

Universal Insurance Plc has finalized preparations for its proposed N3.2 billion rights issue following a formal signing ceremony in Lagos on Thursday.

The event marked the completion of the technical phase of the offer, clearing the way for the company to approach existing investors for fresh capital.

Under the terms of the offer, the insurer will issue over 2.66 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a price of N1.20 per share. The offer is structured as a 1-for-6 rights issue, meaning shareholders can purchase one new share for every six they already own.

The Chairman of Universal Insurance, Mr. White Jasper Nduagwuike, stated that the move is a strategic step toward meeting new recapitalization requirements in the industry.

He highlighted the company’s 60-year history as a testament to its resilience through various economic cycles. The capital injection is intended to increase the firm’s underwriting capacity and modernize its operations, ensuring it remains competitive in Nigeria’s evolving insurance landscape.

Only shareholders who were on the company’s register by the close of business on March 30, 2026, will be eligible to participate.

The Issues

The success of the capital raise depends on the final approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is currently pending.

Current market conditions may influence the appetite of existing shareholders to take up their rights in full.

The broader insurance industry is under pressure to meet higher minimum capital thresholds, making this recapitalization critical for the company’s license preservation.

What’s Being Said

“For a company that has spent over 60 years in the industry, survived economic cycles and industry challenges, and is still standing strong, it speaks volumes about our resilience,” said Mr. White Jasper Nduagwuike, Chairman of Universal Insurance Plc.

“The ongoing recapitalisation exercise would further strengthen the company’s operations, improve its competitiveness, and enhance its market share,” Nduagwuike explained.

“If fully subscribed, the rights issue is expected to strengthen the company’s capital base, improve its underwriting capacity, reinforce its financial position, and support strategic growth initiatives,” the Chairman added.

What’s Next

The company will wait for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to grant final approval before officially opening the offer to shareholders.

Once approved, the funds generated will be deployed toward technology upgrades and expanding the company’s market presence.

Shareholders are expected to receive formal notification and application forms for the rights issue through their designated stockbrokers or registrars.

Bottom Line

Universal Insurance is seeking N3.2 billion through a 1-for-6 rights issue priced at N1.20 per share to bolster its capital base and meet regulatory recapitalization demands.