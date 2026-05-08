Nigeria seeks deeper ties with India ahead of 2026 BRICS and Africa summits

Keypoints

Amb. Dunoma Ahmed, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Indian High Commissioner Abhishek Singh on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Nigeria is positioning itself for active participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for May 14–15, 2026, in New Delhi.

The discussions focused on deepening ties ahead of the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit returning later this month after a 10-year hiatus.

Nigeria has formally requested increased Indian investment in manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and renewable energy.

India highlighted ongoing renewable energy initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance and Africa Solar Facility, as key areas for partnership.

Main Story

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with India across security, trade, and technology.

During a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Permanent Secretary Amb. Dunoma Ahmed and Indian High Commissioner Abhishek Singh outlined a roadmap for cooperation leading into two major global summits.

Nigeria, recognized as a BRICS partner country, is set to play a significant role in the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on May 14–15.

The meeting also served as a preparatory engagement for the 2026 India-Africa Forum Summit, which convenes later in May. Amb. Ahmed underscored Nigeria’s interest in leveraging South-South cooperation to drive sustainable development, particularly through local value addition in the mining and agricultural sectors.

The Indian delegation reaffirmed that Nigeria occupies a “strategic place” in India’s foreign policy and expressed a strong interest in expanding renewable energy investments through the International Solar Alliance and the Africa Solar Facility.

The Issues

Nigeria seeks to move beyond simple trade relations toward a partnership focused on technology transfer and local manufacturing capacity.

The evolving global political landscape requires Nigeria to balance its traditional alliances with increasing engagement in multilateral forums like BRICS.

Security remains a critical hurdle, with Nigeria seeking advanced technological cooperation and defense capacity building from India to combat terrorism.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria, as a BRICS partner country and a major stakeholder in Africa, occupies a strategic place in India’s foreign policy engagement with the continent,” said High Commissioner Abhishek Singh.

“The Government of India looks forward to Nigeria’s active participation at the meetings and in deepening cooperation between both countries,” Singh added.

Amb. Dunoma Ahmed reiterated Nigeria’s interest in “increased Indian investments in key sectors of the economy, particularly manufacturing, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and local value addition.”

What’s Next

Nigerian officials will travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 14.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to lead the Nigerian delegation to the India-Africa Forum Summit at the end of May.

Both nations will continue technical discussions on specific renewable energy projects under the Africa Solar Facility framework.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is leveraging its status as a BRICS partner to secure Indian investment in energy and security, using the upcoming New Delhi summits as a platform for economic and technological growth.