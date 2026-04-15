United Nigeria Airlines grounds aircraft after fifth bird strike of 2026

Keypoints

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has grounded a CRJ-900 aircraft following a bird strike during landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

has grounded a CRJ-900 aircraft following a bird strike during landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred on Flight UN0579 , which originated from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

, which originated from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. This marks the fifth bird strike involving UNA aircraft since January 2026, highlighting a recurring aviation safety hazard in the region.

involving UNA aircraft since January 2026, highlighting a recurring aviation safety hazard in the region. The airline warned of potential flight schedule disruptions across its network as technical inspections and maintenance are conducted.

Main Story

United Nigeria Airlines has temporarily withdrawn a CRJ-900 aircraft from its fleet after it encountered a bird strike while landing in Abuja. Mr. Chibuike Uloka, the airline’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that the decision was made to uphold “strict and uncompromising safety standards.”

The aircraft will remain out of service until comprehensive technical inspections and any necessary repairs are finalized.

This latest event follows a troubling trend for the carrier in early 2026. In February, two of the airline’s Airbus A320s were grounded within 24 hours due to separate strikes, one of which affected an engine during takeoff from Abuja.

Aviation experts, including ornithologist Jalo Muhammad, have pointed to unmanaged environmental factors—such as proximity to wetlands and grasslands—as primary drivers for the high frequency of these incidents at Nigerian airports.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the aviation-safety-management gap, as the repeated strikes suggest that existing bird-scaring measures at major hubs like Abuja and Kano are insufficient for the current bird migration and activity patterns. Authorities must solve the problem of habitat management around runways to reduce the presence of attractants like rodents and water sources. Furthermore, there is an operational-reliability risk; as UNA’s fleet shrinks due to these grounding incidents, the resulting cancellations and delays erode passenger confidence and cause significant financial strain. To mitigate these risks, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) must collaborate more closely with airlines to implement modern wildlife control technologies.

What’s Being Said

“Safety remains our highest priority. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause,” stated Chibuike Uloka .

. Jalo Muhammad, an ornithologist, noted that “if the airport is around a big wetland area, there will definitely be an abundance of birds,” leading to higher strike risks.

What’s Next

Technical teams from United Nigeria Airlines are expected to complete the initial assessment of the CRJ-900 by the end of the week.

from United Nigeria Airlines are expected to complete the initial assessment of the CRJ-900 by the end of the week. FAAN is anticipated to face renewed calls from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to upgrade bird-strike prevention systems at high-risk airports.

is anticipated to face renewed calls from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to upgrade bird-strike prevention systems at high-risk airports. A travel advisory remains in effect for UNA passengers, who are encouraged to check their flight status via official channels before heading to the airport.

remains in effect for UNA passengers, who are encouraged to check their flight status via official channels before heading to the airport. Ornithological surveys may be commissioned at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to identify the specific bird species involved and adjust deterrent strategies accordingly.

Bottom Line

The grounding of Flight UN0579 is a reminder that while airlines are following safety protocols, the root cause of the bird-strike “epidemic” in 2026 remains an infrastructure and environmental challenge that requires an urgent, state-level response.