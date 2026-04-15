IEA warns of historic oil supply shock amid Middle East war

Key points
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reversed its 2026 growth forecasts, now predicting that world oil supply will shrink by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) this year.
- Flow through the Strait of Hormuz collapsed to just 3.8 million bpd in early April, a staggering drop from the 20 million bpd recorded in February.
- Oil prices briefly dipped below the $100 mark on Wednesday, with Brent crude trading at $94.95, though earlier peaks reached record highs of $150.
- Global demand is expected to contract by 80,000 bpd, marking the deepest contraction in oil consumption since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Main Story
In its latest monthly report, the Paris-based IEA characterized the current conflict as the “largest oil supply shock in history.” The agency noted that the war has profoundly reshaped global energy markets, erasing previous expectations of a sizeable surplus for 2026.
The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has paralyzed roughly 1.5% of global demand, forcing governments worldwide to introduce emergency fuel-saving measures to combat record prices that peaked at $150 a barrel earlier this year.
The report highlights a massive shift in market balance; the IEA now forecasts a slim surplus of only 410,000 bpd for the year, down from a projected 2.46 million bpd just last month.
Some analysts believe the market is already flipping into a deficit, with Reuters polling suggesting demand may outpace supply by 750,000 bpd. While the IEA’s “base case” assumes regular deliveries will resume by mid-year, it also warned of a “severe scenario” where longer disruptions could drain two billion barrels from global stocks and force a massive 5 million bpd drop in consumption.
The Issues
The primary challenge is the supply-resumption variable; as the IEA stated, reopening the Strait of Hormuz is the “single most important” factor in easing global economic pressure. Authorities must solve the problem of “demand destruction” in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where high prices have already forced deep cuts in the use of naphtha, LPG, and jet fuel. Furthermore, there is a stockpile depletion risk; if the conflict extends into the fourth quarter, the world may face a literal scarcity of fuel that social safety nets cannot cover. To stabilize the outlook, the international community must find a diplomatic path to end the naval blockade before the projected 2.9 million bpd in additional supply losses hit this month.
What’s Being Said
- “The Iran war has thoroughly upended the global outlook for oil consumption,” the IEA stated in its April report.
- Global market analysts have noted that the dip below $100 on Wednesday is “fragile,” as it relies on hope for a ceasefire that has not yet been physically enforced.
- Energy consumers in the Asia-Pacific are reportedly feeling the “deepest cuts” in oil consumption, particularly affecting the aviation and manufacturing sectors.
What’s Next
- Fuel-saving mandates are expected to intensify in industrialized nations as they prepare for a possible 1.5 million bpd demand drop in the second quarter.
- Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) may be tapped further if the IEA’s “severe scenario” begins to materialize, though stocks are already under pressure.
- Energy market volatility is anticipated to remain high until a formal agreement is reached to restore Hormuz transit to pre-conflict levels.
- The IEA’s May report will be crucial in determining if the “mid-year resumption” baseline is still realistic or if a long-term supply deficit is inevitable.
Bottom Line
The IEA’s report confirms that the “peace dividend” of the early 2020s has vanished. With the world facing its largest-ever oil disruption, the global economy is now in a race between diplomatic de-escalation and permanent demand destruction.