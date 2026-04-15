IEA warns of historic oil supply shock amid Middle East war

Key points

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reversed its 2026 growth forecasts, now predicting that world oil supply will shrink by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) this year.

has reversed its 2026 growth forecasts, now predicting that world oil supply will shrink by this year. Flow through the Strait of Hormuz collapsed to just 3.8 million bpd in early April, a staggering drop from the 20 million bpd recorded in February.

collapsed to just in early April, a staggering drop from the 20 million bpd recorded in February. Oil prices briefly dipped below the $100 mark on Wednesday, with Brent crude trading at $94.95 , though earlier peaks reached record highs of $150.

on Wednesday, with Brent crude trading at , though earlier peaks reached record highs of $150. Global demand is expected to contract by 80,000 bpd, marking the deepest contraction in oil consumption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Main Story

In its latest monthly report, the Paris-based IEA characterized the current conflict as the “largest oil supply shock in history.” The agency noted that the war has profoundly reshaped global energy markets, erasing previous expectations of a sizeable surplus for 2026.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has paralyzed roughly 1.5% of global demand, forcing governments worldwide to introduce emergency fuel-saving measures to combat record prices that peaked at $150 a barrel earlier this year.

The report highlights a massive shift in market balance; the IEA now forecasts a slim surplus of only 410,000 bpd for the year, down from a projected 2.46 million bpd just last month.

Some analysts believe the market is already flipping into a deficit, with Reuters polling suggesting demand may outpace supply by 750,000 bpd. While the IEA’s “base case” assumes regular deliveries will resume by mid-year, it also warned of a “severe scenario” where longer disruptions could drain two billion barrels from global stocks and force a massive 5 million bpd drop in consumption.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the supply-resumption variable; as the IEA stated, reopening the Strait of Hormuz is the “single most important” factor in easing global economic pressure. Authorities must solve the problem of “demand destruction” in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where high prices have already forced deep cuts in the use of naphtha, LPG, and jet fuel. Furthermore, there is a stockpile depletion risk; if the conflict extends into the fourth quarter, the world may face a literal scarcity of fuel that social safety nets cannot cover. To stabilize the outlook, the international community must find a diplomatic path to end the naval blockade before the projected 2.9 million bpd in additional supply losses hit this month.

What’s Being Said

“The Iran war has thoroughly upended the global outlook for oil consumption,” the IEA stated in its April report.

in its April report. Global market analysts have noted that the dip below $100 on Wednesday is “fragile,” as it relies on hope for a ceasefire that has not yet been physically enforced.

have noted that the dip below $100 on Wednesday is “fragile,” as it relies on hope for a ceasefire that has not yet been physically enforced. Energy consumers in the Asia-Pacific are reportedly feeling the “deepest cuts” in oil consumption, particularly affecting the aviation and manufacturing sectors.

are reportedly feeling the “deepest cuts” in oil consumption, particularly affecting the aviation and manufacturing sectors.

What’s Next

Fuel-saving mandates are expected to intensify in industrialized nations as they prepare for a possible 1.5 million bpd demand drop in the second quarter.

are expected to intensify in industrialized nations as they prepare for a possible 1.5 million bpd demand drop in the second quarter. Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) may be tapped further if the IEA’s “severe scenario” begins to materialize, though stocks are already under pressure.

may be tapped further if the IEA’s “severe scenario” begins to materialize, though stocks are already under pressure. Energy market volatility is anticipated to remain high until a formal agreement is reached to restore Hormuz transit to pre-conflict levels.

is anticipated to remain high until a formal agreement is reached to restore Hormuz transit to pre-conflict levels. The IEA’s May report will be crucial in determining if the “mid-year resumption” baseline is still realistic or if a long-term supply deficit is inevitable.

Bottom Line

The IEA’s report confirms that the “peace dividend” of the early 2020s has vanished. With the world facing its largest-ever oil disruption, the global economy is now in a race between diplomatic de-escalation and permanent demand destruction.