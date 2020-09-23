UNDP Appoints Yemi Alade as Goodwill Ambassador

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has named Yemi Alade, award-winning Nigerian singer, as its ambassador.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Achim Steiner, UNDP’s administrator, said Alade will champion issues about the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 among women in developing countries.

Steiner added that the singer will promote the campaign for COVID-19 green recovery as the world grapples with the health impact of the novel disease.

“We can’t wait to hit the ground running with you, Yemi. We look forward to hearing and sharing the issues that you are passionate about — including women’s empowerment and tackling inequality,” he said.

We're pleased to welcome Nigerian superstar @yemialadee as our newest UNDP Goodwill Ambassador! We thank Yemi for being our voice for a green and equitable recovery: https://t.co/gdGXOneLtE#UNGA #GlobalGoalsWeek pic.twitter.com/wBNl4euf8N — UN Development (@UNDP) September 23, 2020

“We at UNDP will also be working to amplify your voice on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in developing countries and the importance of a green and equitable recovery for all.”

Reacting to the development, the ‘Mama Africa’ crooner said the opportunity would help her draw attention of the public to issues affecting vulnerable women in developing nations like Nigeria.

“Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive COVID-19 without any form of social protection,” she said.

“I want to lend my voice to these women and other vulnerable people who make up half of the world that’s struggling to make ends meet. They don’t have the luxury of working from home and are putting their health at risk just to put food on the table.

“But as we address poverty and inequality in our COVID-19 recovery plans, we can’t put climate change on the back burner.

“Climate change and poverty go hand-in-hand, and neither is gender-neutral. Women in developing countries, such as my homeland Nigeria, are disproportionately affected by both.”

Source: The Cable