UK withdraws embassy staff from Iran as conflict escalates

Key points

The United Kingdom has temporarily withdrawn its remaining diplomatic staff from Iran due to the worsening security situation.

The British Embassy in Tehran will continue operating remotely.

The move comes as the US and Iran exchanged fresh attacks, with the conflict entering its 12th consecutive night.

Iran warned it would respond decisively to any further attacks on its territory and infrastructure.

Main story

The United Kingdom has temporarily withdrawn its remaining diplomatic staff from Iran as the security situation deteriorates amid the escalating conflict involving the United States.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced that embassy staff had been withdrawn from Iran, adding that the British Embassy would continue operating remotely.

The FCDO also maintained its advisory against all travel to Iran, warning that British nationals and dual British-Iranian citizens face a significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention.

The withdrawal comes as the United States Central Command said its latest round of military operations, now in their 12th consecutive night, was aimed at further reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian maritime traffic in regional waters.

According to Iranian state media, missile strikes hit areas near the western cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s military said it had activated its air defences to intercept what it described as hostile drones following Iranian attacks.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned that any Iranian attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger retaliatory strikes on key infrastructure.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, reiterated that Tehran would adopt an “eye for an eye” approach, warning that any attack on Iranian territory or infrastructure would provoke a strong response.

The latest escalation follows continued exchanges of missile and drone attacks across the region, with Iran also targeting energy infrastructure and desalination facilities in neighbouring Gulf states.

The issues

The worsening conflict has heightened regional security concerns, disrupted diplomatic operations and raised fears over threats to global energy supplies and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

What’s being said

“Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.” — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

What’s next

Diplomatic missions are expected to continue reviewing their security arrangements as military operations persist, while concerns grow over the risk of a broader regional conflict.

Bottom line

The UK’s decision to withdraw embassy staff underscores growing international concern over the deteriorating security situation as the US-Iran conflict continues to intensify.