Reps to investigate Mining Marshals over misconduct allegations

Key points

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the activities of the Mining Marshals Corps.

Lawmakers alleged the unit has harassed legitimate mining operators and deviated from its mandate.

The probe will examine allegations of a ₦2 billion account linked to a former state commander and the funding of operational vehicles.

The committee has four weeks to submit its findings.

Main story

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the activities of the Mining Marshals Corps, a specialised security unit comprising more than 2,200 personnel drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Abdulmaleek Danga (APC-Kogi) during plenary on Wednesday.

Danga recalled that the Federal Ministries of Solid Minerals Development and Interior inaugurated the unit on March 21, 2024, under the provisions of the NSCDC Act and the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

He said the Mining Marshals were created to secure mining sites, curb illegal mining and banditry in mineral-rich communities, and protect government revenue from the solid minerals sector.

However, the lawmaker alleged that the unit had departed from its statutory mandate by wrongfully arresting and harassing legitimate mineral title holders.

He also raised concerns over alleged financial misconduct, including reports that more than ₦2 billion was discovered in the bank account of a former state commander, who was reportedly redeployed instead of being subjected to investigation or prosecution.

The House also directed its Committee on Solid Minerals Development to investigate the source of funding for the unit’s operational vehicles, examine allegations of external financial inflows and review whether the corps complies with existing legal and regulatory frameworks.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu directed the committee to submit its report within four weeks for further legislative consideration.

The issues

The investigation reflects growing concerns about accountability and oversight in Nigeria’s efforts to combat illegal mining. It also raises broader questions about the governance, funding and operational conduct of specialised security units created to protect the country’s mineral resources.

What’s being said

“The Mining Marshals were established to secure mining sites, combat illegal mining and banditry, and protect federal revenue from the solid minerals sector.” — Rep. Abdulmaleek Danga

What’s next

The House Committee on Solid Minerals Development will conduct a nationwide investigation into the unit’s activities and submit its findings and recommendations within four weeks.

Bottom line

The House of Representatives is seeking to determine whether the Mining Marshals have operated within their legal mandate while examining allegations of misconduct, financial impropriety and weak oversight within the specialised security unit.