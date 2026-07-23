Neurological disorders now affect 470 million people across the Americas, WHO-backed study warns

Key Points

Nearly 470 million people—about two in five residents of the Americas—are living with at least one neurological disorder.

Stroke, migraine, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease remain among the region’s most prevalent neurological conditions.

Although death rates have declined since 1990, more people are surviving with long-term disabilities, increasing pressure on healthcare systems.

Researchers say many neurological disorders can be prevented by tackling modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking and environmental pollution.

The study calls for expanded rehabilitation, disability support and stronger integration of neurological care into primary healthcare.

Main Story

Nearly 470 million people across North and South America are living with at least one neurological disorder, according to a new study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, highlighting the growing burden of brain and nervous system diseases despite improvements in survival rates.

The research, conducted by scientists from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), found that neurological conditions—including migraine, stroke, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease—now affect roughly two out of every five people in the Americas.

Neurological disorders affect the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves, impairing movement, memory, communication, learning and behaviour. While age-adjusted mortality from these conditions has declined since 1990, researchers noted that more people are now living longer with neurological disabilities, creating greater demand for rehabilitation, long-term care and social support services.

The study revealed significant disparities across countries. Haiti, Guyana and Suriname recorded the highest disease burden, measured by years of life lost and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), while Colombia, Peru and Argentina reported the lowest.

Researchers also estimated that neurological disorders accounted for approximately 1.1 million deaths and 37.5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) across the Americas in 2023. Together, these conditions represented about 12% of the total burden from non-communicable diseases and injuries in the region.

The report identified several preventable risk factors driving the burden, including uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, obesity, tobacco use, elevated blood glucose, lead exposure and air pollution.

Driving the Numbers

The study presents a growing public health challenge across the Americas:

470 million people are living with at least one neurological disorder.

The figure represents approximately 40% of the region’s population.

Neurological diseases caused an estimated 1.1 million deaths in 2023.

They accounted for 37.5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

Neurological disorders contributed about 12% of the total burden from non-communicable diseases and injuries.

Researchers found almost a fourfold difference in disease burden between the highest- and lowest-performing countries.

Why It Matters

Health experts say the findings illustrate a major shift in healthcare needs across the Americas. Improvements in medical care mean more patients survive strokes, dementia and other neurological conditions, but many require lifelong treatment, rehabilitation and caregiver support.

The report also highlights the growing importance of preventive healthcare. Since several neurological disorders share common risk factors with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, experts argue that better management of chronic illnesses could significantly reduce future neurological disease burden while lowering healthcare costs.

Environmental health is also emerging as a critical concern, with exposure to lead and air pollution identified as major contributors to neurological diseases in the region.

What They’re Saying

Ramón Martínez, PAHO Health Metrics Specialist and lead author of the study, said:

“Today, more people are surviving neurological disorders, but they are also living longer with their consequences. Health systems must adapt to meet growing needs for rehabilitation, long-term care, and support services for people living with disability.”

Dr Anselm Hennis, Director of PAHO’s Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, said:

“Many neurological disorders share risk factors with other noncommunicable diseases. Improving prevention and control of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, tobacco use, and harmful environmental exposures could deliver major benefits for brain health across the region.”

Renato Oliveira, Chief of PAHO’s Mental Health Unit, added:

“Protecting brain health starts long before the first symptoms appear. Investing in prevention and risk-factor control can help reduce the burden of neurological disorders while also lowering the risk of other noncommunicable diseases that share the same determinants.”

The Issues

Several structural challenges continue to limit effective neurological care across the Americas:

Unequal access to diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation services.

Wide disparities in healthcare capacity between countries.

Growing demand for long-term disability support due to ageing populations.

Rising exposure to preventable risk factors, including pollution and chronic diseases.

Shortages of specialised neurological healthcare professionals and rehabilitation facilities.

What Experts Are Saying

The findings reinforce the conclusions of the WHO’s Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders (2022–2031), which urges countries to strengthen prevention, improve access to neurological services and integrate brain health into primary healthcare.

The WHO has also estimated that neurological disorders have become the leading cause of ill health and disability globally, accounting for a growing share of disease burden as populations age and non-communicable diseases increase.

Health experts increasingly argue that controlling hypertension, diabetes and obesity offers one of the most cost-effective strategies for reducing neurological disease, particularly stroke and dementia, while investments in cleaner environments could further reduce preventable neurological conditions.

What’s Next

Researchers are calling on governments across the Americas to:

Expand neurological services within primary healthcare systems.

Increase investment in rehabilitation and long-term disability care.

Strengthen prevention programmes targeting hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Improve environmental health policies to reduce exposure to lead and air pollution.

Develop policies that support ageing populations living with neurological disabilities.

Bottom Line

The latest PAHO study underscores that neurological disorders have become one of the Americas’ most pressing public health challenges. While advances in healthcare are helping more people survive these conditions, governments now face the equally urgent task of ensuring millions have access to affordable rehabilitation, long-term care and preventive services needed to improve quality of life.