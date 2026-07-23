Senate orders mining sector overhaul after Kogi tragedy, Reps probe alleged N2bn fraud in mining marshals

Key points

The Senate has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s mining sector following the Kogi coal mine collapse that reportedly killed about 20 miners.

Lawmakers want stricter safety regulations, a nationwide audit of licensed mining operators and compensation schemes for victims.

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into alleged N2 billion financial irregularities involving the mining marshals.

Ebonyi State plans to establish a special task force to enforce compliance with mining regulations and environmental standards.

The developments come amid growing concerns over illegal mining, weak regulatory oversight and environmental degradation.

Main Story

The National Assembly has intensified scrutiny of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, with the Senate calling for a comprehensive overhaul of mining regulation following the deadly coal mine collapse in Kogi State, while the House of Representatives launched an investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving the mining marshals.

The Senate’s resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East) after a coal mine collapsed in Alufele, Enjema District, Kogi State, on July 14, 2026, reportedly killing about 20 miners, injuring several others and trapping heavy-duty trucks beneath the rubble.

Lawmakers blamed the recurring mining accidents on weak regulatory oversight, poor enforcement of safety standards and unsafe mining methods, particularly the use of the room-and-pillar mining system without adequate structural reinforcement.

According to the Senate, coal-producing communities including Enjema, Okaba and Ikah, located within the Ankpa Coal Block of the Anambra Basin, are situated on fragile geological formations vulnerable to landslides and ground failure.

The upper chamber also expressed concern over the welfare of artisanal and small-scale miners, noting that many operate without formal employment contracts, health insurance, life insurance or occupational hazard protection, leaving victims and their families without adequate compensation following mining accidents.

Beyond safety concerns, lawmakers warned that illegal and poorly regulated mining operations continue to degrade the environment through the destruction of farmlands, pollution of water sources and loss of livelihoods, even as Nigeria seeks to position solid minerals as a key pillar of economic diversification.

Consequently, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to conduct a comprehensive nationwide audit of licensed mining operators while strengthening monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

It also called for the establishment of a statutory Mining Workers’ Compensation Scheme and a Mine Rehabilitation and Victims Support Fund to provide prompt compensation and support for victims of mining disasters and their families.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate alleged financial misconduct, funding irregularities and operational lapses within the mining marshals following allegations that more than N2 billion was traced to the bank account of a state commander of the security outfit.

The investigation followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Abdulmaleek Danga, seeking a comprehensive review of the legal framework, funding structure and operational activities of the mining marshals.

The lawmaker noted that the mining marshals, comprising more than 2,200 personnel drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were established to combat illegal mining, secure mining sites and protect Nigeria’s mineral resources.

In a related development, the Ebonyi State Government announced plans to establish a special task force to monitor mining companies and ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Chinedu Nkah, said the task force would enforce compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requirements, Community Development Agreements (CDAs), environmental regulations and workers’ welfare obligations, while ensuring abandoned mining pits are properly reclaimed.

The Issues

The latest legislative actions underscore growing concerns over safety, transparency and governance within Nigeria’s mining sector.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly identified weak regulatory enforcement, illegal mining activities, inadequate worker protection and poor environmental compliance as major obstacles to unlocking the sector’s economic potential.

The Kogi mine collapse has also renewed calls for stronger occupational safety standards and a compensation framework for miners, particularly those operating in the artisanal and small-scale mining segment.

The House investigation further raises concerns about accountability in agencies established to curb illegal mining and safeguard the country’s mineral resources.

What’s Being Said

The Senate warned that without stronger regulation and stricter enforcement of mining safety standards, preventable disasters would continue to claim lives across the country.

Lawmakers also stressed the need for a nationwide audit of licensed mining operators and the creation of compensation mechanisms for victims of mining accidents.

The Ebonyi State Government said it would strengthen oversight by making it mandatory for mining companies operating in the state to comply with environmental regulations, honour Community Development Agreements and improve workers’ welfare.

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is expected to consider the Senate’s recommendations, including a nationwide audit of mining operators and stronger enforcement of safety standards.

The House Committee assigned to the investigation is expected to examine allegations of financial misconduct within the mining marshals and recommend appropriate legislative or administrative action.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi’s proposed task force is expected to begin monitoring mining companies as part of efforts to improve regulatory compliance and environmental protection across the state’s mining sector.

Bottom Line

The Kogi mining tragedy has reignited concerns over safety and governance in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, prompting lawmakers to push for stricter regulation, stronger worker protection and greater accountability. While the Senate seeks structural reforms to prevent future disasters, the House investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the mining marshals highlights broader governance challenges confronting the industry.