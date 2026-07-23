Kuwait protests alleged Iranian attack on oil tanker

Key points

Kuwait has summoned Iran’s ambassador over an alleged attack on a Kuwaiti tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwaiti authorities lodged a formal protest and demanded an end to what they described as Iranian attacks.

The protest comes amid escalating military exchanges between the United States and Iran.

Iran has reportedly targeted military and critical infrastructure across several Gulf countries.

Main story

Kuwait has summoned Iran’s Ambassador, Mohammad Tootunchi, and lodged a formal diplomatic protest over what it described as an Iranian attack on a Kuwaiti tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Foreign Ministry handed the ambassador a protest note concerning Monday’s reported targeting of the Kuwaiti tanker Kaifan.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait’s demand that Iran immediately cease what it described as illegal attacks.

The diplomatic protest comes as tensions continue to rise across the Gulf following days of military exchanges between the United States and Iran.

The United States has carried out multiple rounds of strikes on Iranian military and infrastructure targets over the past week, saying the operations were intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, Iran has responded by launching missiles and drones at U.S. bases and facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Kuwaiti authorities also alleged that Iranian attacks had targeted military installations and critical infrastructure, including oil facilities, power stations and water desalination plants.

The issues

The latest diplomatic confrontation highlights growing regional tensions as the conflict between the United States and Iran threatens maritime security, energy infrastructure and stability across the Gulf.

What’s being said

“The ministry reiterated Kuwait’s demand that Iran immediately cease its illegal attacks.” — Kuwait Foreign Ministry

What’s next

Regional governments are expected to heighten security measures while diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation and safeguard critical energy and shipping infrastructure.

Bottom line

Kuwait’s formal protest underscores mounting concerns over regional security as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to spill over into neighbouring Gulf states.