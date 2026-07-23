Trump approves U.S.-Saudi civilian nuclear agreement

Key points

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The proposed 30-year deal would allow U.S. firms to help develop Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure.

The agreement could pave the way for uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia, subject to a joint feasibility study.

The deal is expected to face scrutiny in Congress over nuclear proliferation concerns.

Main story

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a landmark civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that could pave the way for uranium enrichment on Saudi soil.

According to U.S. media reports, including The Wall Street Journal, the proposed multibillion-dollar agreement would support Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop a civilian nuclear programme while giving U.S. companies a leading role in building the kingdom’s nuclear infrastructure.

The agreement, which would run for 30 years, reportedly excludes other foreign competitors and includes provisions for U.S. companies to construct a uranium enrichment facility if a joint U.S.-Saudi study determines the project is justified.

The Trump administration believes the arrangement would enable Washington to maintain oversight of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear programme while helping ensure that nuclear technology is used solely for peaceful purposes.

The agreement is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Congress for review in the coming days, where it is likely to face opposition from lawmakers concerned about the spread of sensitive nuclear technology in the Middle East.

According to The New York Times, the agreement involved concessions by the Trump administration, including provisions that could limit international inspectors’ access to certain sites suspected of handling nuclear material.

Discussions on the agreement date back to April 2025, when U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright held talks with Saudi officials during a visit to the region.

The proposed nuclear partnership was also linked to broader discussions involving Saudi Arabia, the United States and Israel, including efforts to normalise relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv. However, those talks stalled following the outbreak of the Gaza war in late 2023.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly expressed his country’s interest in developing a civilian nuclear programme, arguing that Saudi Arabia must safeguard its strategic interests amid regional security concerns.

The issues

The proposed agreement could reshape energy cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia while reigniting international debate over nuclear proliferation, regional security and oversight of civilian nuclear programmes in the Middle East.

What’s being said

“The partnership would give the U.S. influence over the Saudi nuclear programme while ensuring it would not be misused for military purposes.” — Trump administration, according to U.S. media reports

What’s next

The agreement will be reviewed by the U.S. Congress, where lawmakers are expected to examine its safeguards, oversight mechanisms and implications for regional security before any implementation proceeds.

Bottom line

The proposed U.S.-Saudi nuclear agreement represents a significant step in bilateral energy cooperation but is expected to face intense scrutiny over its potential implications for nuclear proliferation and stability in the Middle East.