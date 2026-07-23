Trump reaffirms U.S. support for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts

Key points

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and pledged continued support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

Trump said the U.S.-Nigeria partnership remains critical amid rising insecurity across West Africa.

He highlighted the 2026 U.S.-Nigeria Defence Cooperation Roadmap and ongoing military collaboration.

The Presidency said recent joint operations led to the elimination of an ISIS commander in the Lake Chad region.

Main story

U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed America’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, praising President Bola Tinubu’s leadership in addressing the country’s security challenges.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Trump conveyed the message in a letter dated July 6, 2026, to President Tinubu.

Trump thanked Tinubu for his correspondence and commended his leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people.

He said the U.S. stood firmly with Nigeria in confronting terrorism and strengthening national security.

Trump described the U.S.-Nigeria relationship as increasingly important amid growing insecurity across West Africa, noting that both countries shared the objective of combating terrorism in all its forms.

He also referenced the 2026 U.S.-Nigeria Defence Cooperation Roadmap as a framework for expanding bilateral security cooperation.

According to Trump, the United States has deployed Special Operations Forces to support the Nigerian Armed Forces with training, intelligence and operational capabilities aimed at improving the country’s security response.

The Presidency said both leaders agreed in November 2025 to establish a Joint Working Group, co-chaired by the National Security Advisers of both countries, to strengthen intelligence sharing, military training and joint operations.

It added that the collaboration contributed to a May 16 operation in the Lake Chad region that eliminated ISIS commander Abubakar Al-Minoki and several of his lieutenants.

The issues

Nigeria continues to strengthen international security partnerships as it confronts terrorism, insurgency and other security threats, particularly in the North-East and across the Lake Chad Basin.

What’s being said

“We both share a mutual goal of confronting terrorism in all its forms.” — U.S. President Donald Trump

What’s next

Nigeria and the United States are expected to deepen security cooperation through the Joint Working Group and implement further initiatives under the 2026 U.S.-Nigeria Defence Cooperation Roadmap.

Bottom line

The renewed U.S. commitment underscores the growing strategic partnership between both countries as they seek to strengthen counter-terrorism operations and improve regional security.