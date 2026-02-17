UK Visas And Immigration Announces Full Transition To eVisa For Nigerians From February 25, 2026

The United Kingdom has confirmed that from February 25, 2026, all new visit visas issued to Nigerian nationals will be delivered in electronic format, marking a significant shift toward a fully digitised immigration system.

In a statement released in Abuja, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) disclosed that successful applicants will no longer receive physical vignette stickers affixed to their passports. Instead, visa approvals will be issued as electronic visas (eVisas), accessible through a secure online immigration account.

Shift to Digital Border Management

The move forms part of the UK Government’s broader strategy to modernise border administration through digital technology. Authorities explained that while the format of the visa will change, the application procedure remains unchanged.

Applicants will continue to submit their visa requests online, attend a visa application centre to provide biometric data, and meet eligibility requirements under existing immigration rules. The difference lies solely in how the visa status is issued and verified.

The agency clarified that Nigerians currently holding valid vignette visas do not need to take any action. Existing physical visas will remain valid until their stated expiration dates.

Benefits of the eVisa System

UK officials indicated that digital visas will facilitate faster return of passports following processing, reduce the risk of document loss or damage, and enable travellers to manage and access their immigration status remotely.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Gill Lever, stated that the transition is designed to simplify travel processes while maintaining robust security standards. She emphasised that the UK remains open to Nigerian visitors, students and skilled professionals.

Successful applicants will be required to create a free online account after visa approval to access and share their immigration status electronically.

Immigration analysts suggest that the change reflects a global shift toward biometric-driven border systems and enhanced digital identity management.