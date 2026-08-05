Canada’s Ontario opens new permanent residence pathway for foreign workers

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 5, 2026

Key Points

Ontario has opened applications for its new Workforce Priority Stream under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP)

Eligible foreign workers can now submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) linked to a qualifying job offer from an approved Ontario employer

Successful nominees may qualify for permanent residence and, in some cases, faster processing through Canada’s Express Entry system

Main Story

The Canadian province of Ontario has officially opened applications for its newly introduced Workforce Priority Stream, providing eligible foreign workers with a fresh pathway to permanent residence through the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP).

The province announced that, effective August 4, 2026, eligible foreign nationals can now submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through Ontario’s e-Filing Portal, provided they have a qualifying job offer from an employer registered under the OINP Employer Portal.

The new immigration stream, first announced on June 26, 2026, is designed to address labour shortages across key sectors while modernising Ontario’s provincial immigration system. Although the program was launched in June, applicants could not enter the selection pool until the online portal became operational this week.

According to the OINP, the Workforce Priority Stream comprises three pathways: a higher-skilled worker stream, a lower-skilled worker stream, and a dedicated pathway for self-employed physicians registered to practise in Ontario and eligible to bill the province’s public healthcare insurance plan, the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

Candidates will be assessed using Ontario’s new points-based ranking system, introduced on July 20, 2026, with invitations to apply issued through periodic draws. Once submitted, an EOI remains valid for up to 12 months. Candidates who are not invited within that period must submit a new Expression of Interest to remain eligible.

Applicants who receive an invitation will have 17 calendar days to submit a complete nomination application, while employers must apply for approval of the employment position within 14 calendar days of the invitation being issued.

Successful nominees will receive a provincial support letter, allowing them to apply for a federal work permit while their permanent residence application is processed. Those applying through the higher-skilled worker and self-employed physician pathways may also qualify under Canada’s Enhanced Provincial Nominee Program linked to Express Entry, potentially benefiting from faster permanent residence processing.

What’s Being Said

“Once submitted, an Expression of Interest remains valid for up to 12 months,” the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program said, noting that candidates who are not invited within that period must register a new EOI to continue being considered.

Immigration officials also stated that successful nominees under the higher-skilled worker and self-employed physician streams may become eligible for the Enhanced Provincial Nominee Program, which is aligned with Canada’s Express Entry system and can accelerate permanent residence processing.

What’s Next

Ontario is expected to begin issuing invitations to qualified candidates through periodic draws under its new points-based selection system.

The province has announced that additional immigration pathways—including the Priority Healthcare Worker Stream , Entrepreneur Stream , and Exceptional Talent Stream —will be introduced during the second phase of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program’s modernisation.

, , and —will be introduced during the second phase of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program’s modernisation. Foreign workers interested in the new pathway are expected to continue registering Expressions of Interest as Ontario expands its provincial immigration programs to address labour market needs.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Ontario’s Workforce Priority Stream represents a significant shift in the province’s immigration strategy by creating more targeted pathways for skilled workers and healthcare professionals. For foreign workers seeking permanent residence in Canada, the programme broadens immigration opportunities while giving Ontario greater flexibility to address persistent labour shortages across critical sectors.