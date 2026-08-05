New USA student visa rules pressure colleges as enrollment risks grow

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 5, 2026

Key Points

Fitch Ratings says new U.S. student visa rules could reduce international enrollment and pressure tuition revenue at some colleges

Universities with heavy reliance on international students and student fees face the greatest financial risks

Institutions are expanding overseas recruitment and cutting costs as they prepare for the policy changes

Main Story

New U.S. immigration rules governing F-1 student visas could weaken enrollment and increase financial pressure on some American colleges and universities, according to Fitch Ratings, as institutions brace for potential declines in international student admissions.

The credit rating agency said the policy changes could trigger sustained fluctuations in international enrollment, threatening tuition revenue for universities that depend heavily on foreign students. While the overall credit impact on the higher education sector is expected to remain limited, Fitch warned that institutions with weaker financial positions and greater reliance on student fees could face heightened risks.

International students accounted for 6.1% of total enrollment during the 2024–2025 academic year, representing a 4.5% increase from the previous year, according to Open Doors data. However, enrollment trends reversed in Fall 2025, with the total number of international students declining by 1%, while new international student enrollment dropped by 17%.

Fitch noted that international students typically pay full tuition or receive less institutional financial aid than domestic students, making them a significant source of revenue for many universities. Because higher education institutions also operate with substantial fixed costs, even modest declines in enrollment could weaken operating margins and debt-service capacity.

“Sustained drops in new international student enrollment can have outsized revenue effects, as international students often pay full tuition or receive less institutional aid than domestic students,” Fitch Ratings said in its latest sector analysis.

The agency added that the greatest pressure is likely to fall on universities where international students account for 10% to 15% or more of total enrollment, particularly institutions with large graduate and STEM programmes that require longer completion periods and higher recruitment costs.

To reduce exposure, many U.S. colleges are expanding recruitment beyond traditional source countries, strengthening partnerships with overseas institutions, introducing online learning pathways and implementing spending cuts to preserve financial stability.

What’s Being Said

Fitch Ratings said institutions with diversified revenue streams, strong enrollment demand and healthy financial reserves are expected to absorb moderate fluctuations in international student numbers without significant credit deterioration.

The agency also noted that universities are responding by broadening their recruitment strategies and adopting alternative academic pathways, including allowing students to begin studies abroad before transferring to U.S. campuses.

What’s Next

The new student visa regulations are expected to take effect later this year, subject to the U.S. government’s implementation timeline.

Legal challenges from higher education organisations and immigration advocacy groups could delay or modify the new rules.

Universities are expected to continue adjusting recruitment strategies and financial plans ahead of the next international admissions cycle.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The proposed visa reforms highlight how dependent many U.S. universities have become on international tuition revenue. While elite institutions are likely to withstand the disruption, colleges with narrower revenue bases and significant international enrollment could face growing financial and operational pressures if student inflows continue to weaken.