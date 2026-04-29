UAE to Exit OPEC, OPEC+ as Energy Strategy Shifts

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

UAE to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026

Decision follows strategic review of production policy and capacity

Country to boost independent energy production and diversify investments

UAE reaffirms commitment to global energy market stability

Main Story

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the broader OPEC+ alliance, marking a significant shift in global energy geopolitics.

According to official statements reported by Dubai-based media outlets, the withdrawal will take effect from May 1, 2026, following what authorities described as a comprehensive review of the country’s oil production framework and long-term economic priorities.

The move reflects the UAE’s evolving energy strategy, which prioritises increased autonomy in production decisions and accelerated investment across the energy value chain. Officials noted that the country’s future output decisions would be guided strictly by national interests and its growing production capacity.

“The decision aligns with the UAE’s commitment to meeting global energy demand efficiently while safeguarding its economic priorities,” the report stated.

Despite its planned exit, the UAE emphasised that it will remain a responsible global supplier of energy. Authorities confirmed that production increases would be gradual and aligned with prevailing market conditions to avoid supply shocks.

What’s Being Said

Energy analysts suggest the move could reshape the dynamics of global oil supply management, given the UAE’s position as one of the world’s largest oil producers. The exit may also weaken OPEC+ cohesion, particularly at a time when the alliance has been coordinating output cuts to stabilise prices.

Market observers note that the UAE has increasingly invested in renewable energy, carbon capture technologies, and downstream infrastructure, positioning itself as a diversified energy hub rather than a traditional oil-dependent economy.

What’s Next

The UAE is expected to continue expanding its production capacity beyond current quotas previously set under OPEC+, potentially increasing its influence in global energy markets independently.

Industry stakeholders will closely monitor how this decision impacts oil price stability, OPEC+ policy coordination, and broader geopolitical alignments in the energy sector.