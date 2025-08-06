U.S. Imposes $15,000 Visa Bond On Applicants From Two African Nations

The United States has announced a new visa policy requiring citizens of Malawi and Zambia to post a refundable $15,000 bond when applying for tourist or business visas. The 12-month pilot programme, unveiled by the U.S. State Department, is aimed at curbing visa overstays and tightening screening procedures.

According to the department’s notice published Tuesday, the policy targets applicants from countries with high overstay rates or where vetting information is deemed insufficient. The bond will be returned once the visitor departs the U.S. within the authorised period.

Officials indicated that the measure could soon extend to citizens of other nations with similar immigration patterns. Data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2023 showed overstay rates of 14% for Malawian and 11% for Zambian visitors. Other countries with higher overstay rates include Haiti (31%), Myanmar (27%), and Yemen (20%).

Zambia’s Foreign Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, confirmed that discussions with U.S. authorities are underway to better understand the policy’s implications and explore possible resolutions.

The new visa bond is part of broader immigration reforms under President Donald Trump’s administration. Since returning to office in January, Trump has signed multiple executive orders aimed at reducing illegal immigration and tightening entry requirements.

His administration has also imposed travel bans on nationals from 12 countries, restricted entry for several others, revoked student visas, and carried out detentions on college campuses—moves often criticised as heavy-handed. While U.S. officials say the actions target individuals whose presence is considered contrary to national interests, immigration lawyers report that even minor legal infractions have led to cancellations and detentions.

Critics argue that recent visa actions also appear to disproportionately affect individuals involved in pro-Palestinian activism or advocacy.