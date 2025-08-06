Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On India For Buying Russian Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil — a key revenue stream for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The new tariff, which takes effect in three weeks, comes on top of an earlier 25% duty set to be enforced on Thursday. While the order broadens the scope of U.S. trade actions against India, it maintains exemptions for certain categories, including steel, aluminum, and some pharmaceuticals, which are covered under separate sector-specific trade policies.