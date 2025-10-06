U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Set For Argentina Clash After Draw With Colombia

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have secured a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after battling to a 1–1 draw against Colombia in Talca on Monday.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt produced crucial saves in the 23rd and 26th minutes to keep the game level, while the Nigerian frontline — led by Tahir Maigana, Kparobo Arierhi, and Suleman Sani — created several chances, including efforts that rattled the woodwork.

Colombia broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Kener Gonzalez converted from a Neyser Villareal assist. The Flying Eagles, however, kept pressing and found their breakthrough four minutes from time. Captain Daniel Bameyi held his nerve to convert from the spot after Maigana’s effort was handled in the area.

Nigeria came close to snatching a winner in the 76th minute through Odinaka Okoro’s powerful header, which was denied by the Colombian goalkeeper. Arierhi also saw his late attempt in the 89th minute blocked in a crowded box.

The result sets up a high-stakes clash against Argentina on Wednesday at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago. The fixture is a repeat of the 2023 quarter-final in San Juan, where the Flying Eagles defeated the hosts 2–0.

Elsewhere, Colombia will face South Africa, while Norway take on Paraguay in other Round of 16 fixtures.