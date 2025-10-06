N’Assembly Warns Workers Against Disrupting Plenary With Protest

The management of the National Assembly has warned parliamentary staff against embarking on planned protests or picketing of the complex as lawmakers resume plenary on Tuesday.

The caution followed threats by some members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to stage industrial action over alleged unresolved welfare and constitutional issues affecting workers.

In a circular issued on Sunday by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, staff were warned that any attempt to obstruct legislative business would attract severe disciplinary measures.

“It must be emphasised that membership of PASAN or any union is entirely voluntary. Any staff member dissatisfied with the conduct of union affairs may freely withdraw their membership in accordance with established rules,” the circular stated.

Essien noted that management had introduced reforms in the past seven months to improve efficiency and boost morale. He directed staff to disregard calls for strike action, including work-to-rule or picketing, assuring them of their safety within the National Assembly complex.

The warning came in response to a letter from a group of “Concerned PASAN Members” dated October 3, 2025, accusing management of intimidation and harassment of union members demanding transparency in line with PASAN’s 2015 Constitution.

The petition, signed by M.C. Odo, Yusuf Mohammed Abiola, and Chinenye Peace Nda, alleged that executives were being shielded despite Congress removing them, while workers seeking accountability faced queries and threats of suspension. The group also cited failure to present audited accounts, correct salary shortfalls, remit statutory deductions, implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure, and pay allowances, including rent subsidy, leave, hazard, and medical benefits.

They further demanded implementation of the 40% consolidated peculiar allowance approved in 2023, provision of staff buses and vehicles for directorate-level staff, training templates, as well as enforcement of the National Assembly Service Pension Board Act, 2023, and the new minimum wage with consequential adjustments.

As plenary resumes on Tuesday, tension remains high within the legislative complex, with observers warning that the manner in which management handles the grievances could determine whether parliamentary business continues unhindered or faces disruption.