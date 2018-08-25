TSTV Entices Subscribers with 45 Free Channels

Embattled Pay TV Operator, TSTV has announced its come back move with more innovative offerings.

The Direct-To-Home broadcast service, which was officially launched in the market in October last year, also promised to release 45 free channels to its teeming customers to appreciate their loyalty.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Bright Echefu disclosed this in an open letter where he informed of the service acquisition of five units of 35.5MHz transponders on Nigcomsat.

Part of the letter reads: “I am happy to inform Nigerians that TSTV is back live and direct but this time under the watch of Abba Father.

With our successful acquisition of five units of 35.5MHz transponders last two weeks on Nigcomsat through our collaboration with Intertel, Federal Ministry of Communications and Nigcomsat, the service can now offer Nigerians the true meaning of video entertainment. Our TSTV has successfully migrated to Nigeria Communication Satellite. All channels in full HD, no one does that. More channels are being added daily.

“In appreciation to everyone, we have decided that 45 TSTV premium HD channels will be available for free for another one month as we don’t intend to encrypt the channels now.

You can use any dish at all, including the ones you are using for other operators to track Nigcomsat today and let’s enjoy premium entertainment together.

“We are now a true Nigerian brand and we all should support ours. Kindly monitor our progress by tracking your dish to 42.5oE, Frequency 12589, Symbol Rate: 30,000. Polarisation: Horizontal.”

Recall that shortly after the initial takeoff of the satellite brand last year, it became enmeshed in a series of issues, part of which was the alleged accusation of intellectual property breach before it finally disappeared into thin air.