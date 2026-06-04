Nigeria unveils Africa’s first Agentic PR, media intelligence platform

Key points

Cihan Media Communications has launched AGENTPR™, described as Africa’s first agentic public relations and media intelligence platform.

The platform introduces Meaning Intelligence™, a six-layer analytical framework designed to interpret cultural nuance, sarcasm, intent and reputational risk in African media ecosystems.

AGENTPR™ is available through a web-based dashboard and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector integrated with Claude, enabling users to generate intelligence reports through natural-language commands.

Main story

Cihan Media Communications has announced the global launch of AGENTPR™, a pioneering artificial intelligence-powered public relations and media intelligence platform designed specifically for African markets.

The platform, which the company describes as Africa’s first agentic PR and media intelligence solution, is built to address the linguistic, cultural and media complexities unique to the continent.

At the heart of AGENTPR™ are four specialised AI agents; CNA, the orchestrator; SADA, the gatherer; ZALI, the analyst; and NZE, the synthesiser. The agents operate through a proprietary methodology known as GASD™ (Gather, Analyse, Synthesise, Deliver), which structures how intelligence is collected and transformed into actionable insights.

The platform also introduces Meaning Intelligence™, a proprietary six-layer analytical framework developed to move beyond traditional sentiment analysis. The framework evaluates sentiment, emotion, sarcasm risk, intent, cultural nuance and reputation risk to provide a more accurate interpretation of African media narratives.

According to the company, AGENTPR™ conducts eight structured intelligence sweeps across multiple channels, including online news platforms, social media, forums, Nigerian television and radio broadcasts, international media, dark social platforms and WhatsApp echo channels.

Users can access the platform through a browser-based dashboard at useagentpr.com, where it generates intelligence reports in both PowerPoint and Word document formats. It is also available as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector that integrates directly with Anthropic’s Claude, allowing communications professionals to generate intelligence reports through simple conversational prompts.

The company disclosed that the MCP connector has been submitted to Anthropic’s Claude Connectors Directory and is currently undergoing review.

A key feature of the platform is its white-label reporting capability, which enables public relations agencies to produce branded intelligence reports for clients while leveraging AGENTPR™’s analytical engine.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cihan Media Communications and Founder of AGENTPR™, Dr. Celestine Achi, said the platform was created to solve a longstanding intelligence gap in African communications.

“Africa does not have a monitoring problem. It has an intelligence problem. The tools exist. The data exists. The platforms exist. What has never existed—until now—is a methodology built for how African media actually works, how African language actually speaks, and how African reputation actually moves,” he said.

Dr. Achi noted that conventional global monitoring tools often struggle to accurately interpret African communication patterns, particularly expressions of sarcasm, coded language and culturally nuanced messaging.

He explained that Meaning Intelligence™ was developed to identify such patterns and provide communications professionals with more accurate assessments of public discourse and reputational risks.

“Meaning Intelligence™ is not a feature of AGENTPR™. It is the intellectual foundation. Thirty years in African communications taught me that the most dangerous media signal is not the one you cannot find—it is the one you misread,” he added.

The issues

Despite advances in media monitoring technologies, many global platforms have been criticised for failing to adequately understand African linguistic and cultural contexts. This often results in inaccurate sentiment analysis and poor interpretation of public conversations, particularly in regions where communication styles rely heavily on context, irony and local expressions.

The launch of AGENTPR™ reflects growing efforts to develop indigenous technology solutions tailored to African realities and professional communication needs.

What’s being said

Industry observers view the launch as a significant step towards strengthening Africa’s communications technology ecosystem and reducing dependence on foreign-built monitoring platforms.

The company argues that Meaning Intelligence™ offers a more sophisticated approach to media analysis by identifying hidden reputational risks and contextual meanings that conventional tools may overlook.

What’s next

Following its global launch, AGENTPR™ is expected to expand adoption among public relations practitioners, corporate communications teams, government institutions and media intelligence professionals across Africa.

The company is also awaiting approval of its MCP connector submission to Anthropic’s Claude Connectors Directory, which could further increase the platform’s accessibility and integration with AI-driven workflows.

Bottom line

The launch of AGENTPR™ marks a notable milestone in Africa’s communications technology landscape, introducing a home-grown AI-powered platform designed to interpret African media narratives with greater cultural accuracy and intelligence than conventional monitoring systems.