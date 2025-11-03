Trump Warns Nigeria Over Alleged Christian Killings, Tinubu Dismisses Claim

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has threatened military action against Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians in the country, warning that continued violence could lead to severe consequences.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump directed the U.S. Department of War to prepare for “possible action” if the Nigerian government fails to curb the reported violence. He also said the U.S. would cut off all aid and assistance to Nigeria if the killings continue.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and may go in, guns blazing, to eliminate the terrorists,” Trump wrote.

President Bola Tinubu swiftly rejected the claim, describing it as a “misrepresentation” of Nigeria’s religious landscape. In a statement on his official X handle, Tinubu said, “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty. The characterisation of Nigeria as intolerant does not reflect our reality.”

Tinubu maintained that both Christians and Muslims have been victims of violence driven by terrorism and banditry, not religion. His media adviser, Bayo Onanuga, called Trump’s genocide allegation a “gross exaggeration,” noting that insecurity in Nigeria “is not religiously motivated.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that diplomatic discussions were underway with the U.S. through Nigerian missions in Washington, Atlanta, and New York to address the issue.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, warned that the U.S. designation could strain bilateral relations, affect arms deals, and damage Nigeria’s international reputation.

According to SIPRI data, Nigeria remains one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest arms importers, with key acquisitions from the U.S., China, Turkey, and Italy. Analysts say the ongoing tension could jeopardize military cooperation critical to counterterrorism efforts.

Farounbi urged the government to present verifiable data showing how it protects all citizens regardless of faith, stressing that “America’s concern is not just about the killings but the Nigerian government’s response to them.”