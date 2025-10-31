NGX Group Declares N1 Interim Dividend As Board Reaffirms Shareholder Value Commitment

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has approved an interim dividend payout of N1.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, following the release of its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The announcement, made after the board’s meeting on Thursday, reflects the Group’s consistent track record of rewarding shareholders and confidence in its continued profitability.

According to the company, shareholders listed in the Register of Members as of Friday, November 7, 2025, will qualify for the payment, while electronic disbursements will be made on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

In a statement, the Group described the interim dividend as a milestone in its history of maintaining steady returns to investors. The board reaffirmed its confidence in the company’s resilience, profitability, and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the development, NGX Group Chairman, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, said the dividend declaration underlined the Group’s strong fundamentals and long-term growth outlook.

“This decision reinforces our commitment to creating consistent value for our shareholders. The trust our investors have placed in us continues to drive our mission to deliver sustainable returns through strategic growth and disciplined execution,” Kwairanga said.

Group Managing Director, Temi Popoola, also emphasized that the dividend reflected the NGX Group’s financial discipline and prudent capital management.

“Our commitment to shareholders is central to every strategic choice we make. As we pursue our growth agenda, we will continue to unlock opportunities within our ecosystem and strengthen our position as a leading driver of capital market prosperity in Africa,” Popoola added.

The NGX Group reiterated its dedication to transparent corporate governance, financial discipline, and sustainable value creation as it continues to consolidate its role in deepening the Nigerian and African capital markets.