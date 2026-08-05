UN warns Africa bears disproportionate burden of global biodiversity loss

Key points

The United Nations says Africa is disproportionately affected by global biodiversity loss despite contributing relatively little to climate change.

The continent has lost an estimated 24 per cent of its species since the pre-industrial era.

The UN identifies climate change, deforestation, pollution, invasive species and overexploitation of natural resources as major drivers of biodiversity loss.

Experts warn the crisis could worsen hunger, poverty, migration and unemployment if urgent action is not taken.

African governments have been urged to integrate biodiversity conservation into national development planning.

Main Story

The United Nations has warned that Africa is bearing a disproportionate share of the global biodiversity crisis, with the continued loss of ecosystems threatening food security, livelihoods, clean water supplies and the continent’s resilience to climate change.

The Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Astrid Schomaker, observed a major scientific and policy meeting in Nairobi, where she stressed that biodiversity loss has become an urgent development challenge for African countries.

Schomaker said the crisis is particularly severe for rural communities, farmers, fishermen and populations whose livelihoods depend directly on forests, rivers, wildlife and other natural resources.

According to her, biodiversity loss is already evident across the continent through declining agricultural harvests, shrinking fish stocks, degraded soils, polluted water sources and the disappearance of medicinal plants that support millions of livelihoods.

Africa is home to about 25 per cent of the world’s biodiversity, including extensive forests, wetlands, grasslands, coastal ecosystems and wildlife habitats. However, scientific studies indicate that the continent has lost an estimated 24 per cent of its species since the pre-industrial period.

The UN official identified climate change as the single greatest driver of biodiversity loss, noting that rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, flooding, desertification and changing rainfall patterns are increasingly disrupting ecosystems and reducing agricultural productivity.

She also cited deforestation, pollution, invasive species and the unsustainable exploitation of land and water resources as additional pressures accelerating biodiversity decline and undermining the livelihoods of rural and coastal communities.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has similarly warned that global spending on activities that damage nature remains about 30 times higher than investments aimed at protecting and restoring ecosystems, leaving many developing countries with inadequate resources to conserve biodiversity.

The report notes that although Africa contributes comparatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions, it continues to experience some of the most severe impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

Experts warned that continued biodiversity loss could intensify hunger, poverty, migration, conflict and unemployment across the continent unless governments implement stronger conservation measures and integrate biodiversity protection into agriculture, mining, energy, infrastructure and national development policies.

The Issues

Africa’s biodiversity is declining rapidly despite the continent contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate change, deforestation, pollution and unsustainable resource exploitation continue to threaten ecosystems and livelihoods.

Limited funding and technological capacity constrain conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts across many African countries.

Biodiversity loss poses significant risks to food security, public health, employment and long-term economic development.

Stronger environmental governance, scientific research and sustainable resource management are needed to reverse current trends.

What’s Being Said

Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary, UN Convention on Biological Diversity

“Africa is bearing a disproportionate burden of global biodiversity loss.”

“For millions of Africans, the crisis is reflected in declining harvests, disappearing fish stocks, degraded soils, polluted water and diminishing medicinal plants.”

“Available scientific evidence has provided a clear understanding of the biodiversity crisis confronting Africa and the rest of the world.”

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

“The world spends about 30 times more money destroying nature than protecting it.”

What’s Next

African governments are expected to strengthen environmental policies by integrating biodiversity conservation into national development planning, while increasing investments in ecosystem restoration, scientific research and sustainable resource management.

The United Nations and its partners are also expected to continue supporting countries in mobilising finance, strengthening environmental governance and enhancing community-led conservation initiatives to close Africa’s biodiversity financing gap.

Bottom Line

The UN’s warning underscores the growing urgency of biodiversity conservation in Africa. Without stronger policies, increased funding and coordinated action, continued ecosystem degradation could undermine food security, economic development and climate resilience for millions of people across the continent.