Trump vs Musk: The Explosive Feud Over The “Big Beautiful Bill” And Federal Contracts

The political alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has shattered over the controversial “Big Beautiful Bill,” causing social media chaos, stock crashes, and threats to federal contracts.

Trump and Musk Clash Over GOP’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in Explosive Turnaround

In a dramatic twist that has stunned Washington and Silicon Valley alike, U.S. President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk have gone from strategic allies to digital adversaries—launching a war of words that’s reverberating through Capitol Hill and Wall Street.

Musk called Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping Republican tax-and-spending package, a “disgusting abomination” and blamed it for inflating the federal deficit. In retaliation, Trump threatened to cancel government deals with Musk’s companies—including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink—during an Oval Office press briefing.

Market Fallout: Tesla Shares Crash After Musk’s Anti-Trump Remarks

Following Musk’s public attack, Tesla stock plummeted by nearly 15%, wiping out over $150 billion in value. The investor panic underlined how political drama between business and government leaders can create shockwaves in global markets.

Meanwhile, NASA operations were temporarily thrown into disarray when Musk hinted at pulling SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from U.S. service—before walking back the statement amid mounting pressure.

Social Media Firestorm: Truth Social vs X

The political brawl intensified as both men took to their platforms—Trump on Truth Social and Musk on X (formerly Twitter). Musk, who owns X, called for Trump’s impeachment and even dragged up allegations related to the Epstein files. Trump labeled Musk a “madman” and said federal subsidies for Tesla were now “on the table.”

Traffic and Engagement Surge Amidst the Feud

According to platform data analytics, Truth Social experienced a 400% spike in engagement, while X usage jumped by 54%—illustrating how political drama fuels digital virality and user activity.

Experts say this battle between two of the most influential men in America may set a precedent for future clashes between public office and private enterprise.

Political Shockwaves: Republican Party Faces a Crisis of Loyalty

Republican insiders are reportedly concerned about the Musk-Trump fallout ahead of the 2026 midterms. The party had counted on Musk’s economic influence and online popularity to rally support for Trump’s second presidential bid.

Meanwhile, far-right figures like Steve Bannon have called for investigations into Musk’s citizenship status and even floated deportation rhetoric—though no official action has been taken.

Why are Donald Trump and Elon Musk fighting in 2025?

Trump and Musk are feuding over the GOP’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk criticized for expanding the federal deficit. Trump retaliated by threatening to pull federal contracts from Musk’s companies, sparking a social media firestorm and stock market turbulence.

