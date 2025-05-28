US Halts Student Visas Amid Harvard Protests Over Trump’s Policy Crackdown

The United States government has suspended the processing of student visas in a sweeping escalation of its crackdown on foreign students, as tensions mount between the Trump administration and elite academic institutions such as Harvard University.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday issued a directive halting all new student and exchange visa appointments at embassies and consulates worldwide, according to a diplomatic cable seen by AFP. The cable instructed officials to pause visa operations “until further guidance is issued.”

The move comes amid a broader White House campaign targeting foreign students and universities, particularly those involved in campus protests against the ongoing war in Gaza. The administration has accused some protesters of supporting Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated as a terrorist organisation by the US.

Already, hundreds of student visas have reportedly been revoked, and the administration is pursuing efforts to bar Harvard from admitting non-American students. The government also announced plans to intensify social media scrutiny of international applicants seeking to study in the US.

Harvard in the Crosshairs

Harvard University, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, has become a central target in what critics describe as a politically motivated vendetta. The Trump administration recently announced its intention to cancel federal contracts with Harvard — reportedly worth up to $100 million — in a bid to exert control over its admissions, curriculum, and research independence.

The announcement triggered protests on Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where hundreds of students gathered on Tuesday. The demonstration coincided with commencement activities, as graduating students and their families convened for the ceremony.

Placards and chants reflected student outrage. “Trump = Traitor” read one sign, while others called for protection of international students, many of whom now face deportation or the possibility of being forced to transfer after the university’s accreditation under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program was revoked.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting the visa ban pending a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Political and Legal Fallout

Speaking on Fox News, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s stance, arguing that taxpayer funds should be redirected toward vocational training and state schools.

“We need more electricians and plumbers in this country and fewer LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University,” Leavitt said, in remarks that have drawn widespread condemnation.

Legal experts argue that Harvard has a strong case in challenging the administration’s actions. The university has already filed lawsuits to block the revocation of its authority to sponsor international students and to contest the withdrawal of federal funding.

“This is unlikely to stand in court,” said Ray Brescia, a professor at Albany Law School. “The legal foundation for the administration’s campaign is weak, and courts will likely overturn these measures if challenged.”

Meanwhile, a group of Harvard alumni, organised under the banner of Crimson Courage, plans to file a separate lawsuit against the administration on June 9. The group held a virtual town hall this week to raise awareness and rally support.

Chilling Effect on Higher Education

International students — who make up 27 percent of Harvard’s student body — have voiced growing uncertainty about their future in the United States.

“I don’t know if I’d pursue a PhD here anymore. Six years is a long time under this kind of pressure,” said Jack, a British student in the history of medicine programme who is graduating this week.

Another protester, Alice Goyer, dressed in academic robes, highlighted the stakes: “All my international friends, peers, professors, and researchers are now at risk of deportation — or must find another institution.”

Observers say the administration’s actions could severely undermine the attractiveness of US universities to global talent, while fuelling concerns over academic freedom, xenophobia, and political interference in higher education.

President Trump, however, remains defiant. In a statement on Monday, he described Harvard’s foreign student population as “radicalised lunatics and troublemakers,” vowing to continue what he framed as a fight for “American values.”