iPhone 17 Series Set To Launch In September: All You Need To Know About Price, Features, And Design

Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in September 2025, continuing its traditional launch cycle. The upcoming lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Launch Timeline and Expected Pricing

According to industry reports, Apple is likely to announce the new iPhones between September 11 and 13, 2025, with pre-orders commencing shortly after. The official release is projected for around September 19.

Pricing in the United States is expected to follow this structure:

iPhone 17: $950–$1,070

iPhone 17 Air: $1,130–$1,190

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,430–$1,540

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Above $1,670

These price points reflect enhanced technology, materials, and Apple’s strategy of segmenting devices for various user types.

Sleek New Design Features

The standard iPhone 17 is set to maintain the aesthetic of the iPhone 16, featuring a refined form factor and a USB-C port. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 17 Air is expected to become Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, reportedly 2 mm slimmer than the current iPhone 16 Pro. This model may also come with a single rear camera lens.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to sport a redesigned rectangular camera module and a back panel combining glass and aluminum. Additionally, Apple might discontinue the “Plus” series, favoring the more compact and lightweight Air edition.

Display Enhancements Across All Models

The iPhone 17 lineup is anticipated to receive 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays. If true, this marks the first time Apple brings high refresh rate screens to all models, not just the Pro versions. Expected screen sizes include:

iPhone 17: 6.3 inches

iPhone 17 Air: 6.6 inches

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3 inches

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9 inches

Camera Capabilities

Upgrades are also expected in the camera department. All models may include a 24MP front-facing camera with a six-element lens, significantly improving selfie and video call quality. The standard and Air models are rumored to feature a 48MP rear main camera, while the Pro Max is said to be equipped with three 48MP sensors: wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto. It may also support 8K video recording—a first for Apple.

Chipsets, RAM, and Charging

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 17 with an A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, while the Air and Pro models could see upgrades to the A19 and A19 Pro chips, respectively. The Pro Max model might pack 12GB of RAM to power more demanding tasks and features.

Battery performance is also expected to see a boost. Rumors suggest larger battery sizes, improved efficiency due to LTPO display technology, and faster charging speeds of up to 35W wired and enhanced wireless charging capabilities.