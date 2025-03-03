Elon Musk And 3 Others Lose $138 Billion As Tech Stocks Crash

At the beginning of the year, some of the world’s richest people were gaining billions of dollars daily. However, in just one month, a market downturn wiped out $138 billion from the net worths of tech moguls like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison.

What’s Causing the Drop?

A major factor behind this sudden loss is the rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company that has shaken up the tech industry. Its latest AI model, R1, has intensified competition, particularly in AI-driven businesses.

One of the biggest losers is Nvidia, whose market value plummeted by $600 billion. As a result, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, lost over $20 billion in personal wealth.

Other major losses include:

Larry Ellison (Oracle) : Lost $27.6 billion , dropping from the world’s third-richest person to the fifth.

: Lost , dropping from the world’s third-richest person to the fifth. Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) : Lost $12.4 billion .

: Lost . Larry Page (Google co-founder): Lost $6.3 billion.

What This Means for Investors

For ordinary investors, such losses would be devastating. However, these billionaires still remain among the wealthiest people in the world. Even after losing nearly $90 billion, Elon Musk is still the richest person on the planet.

Despite the losses, industry leaders remain optimistic about the future of AI and tech innovation, seeing DeepSeek’s rise as a “world-class” breakthrough that will drive further advancements in the field.