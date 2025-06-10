Canada Revises Work Permit Rules To Allow Immediate Job Changes For Foreign Workers

In a significant policy shift, the Canadian government has introduced a new regulation that allows eligible foreign workers to switch jobs without waiting for formal approval of their new work permit. This reform, aimed at enhancing labour mobility and cutting down bureaucratic delays, is set to benefit both international workers and Canadian employers across various industries.

According to a report by TravelBiz, the newly implemented temporary public policy removes the need for foreign nationals to await permit approval before starting a new job. Previously, workers had to endure lengthy gaps between jobs while waiting for permit authorization, leading to financial strain and hiring delays.

The updated framework is designed to streamline the employment transition process, reduce instances of forced unemployment, improve career progression opportunities for foreign workers, and allow businesses to expedite hiring processes amid growing labour shortages.

Foreign Workers Eligible Under the New Rule

The policy outlines three categories of foreign workers who qualify for this employment flexibility:

Workers on Maintained Status

Foreign workers whose previous work permits have expired but who have applied for a renewal fall under what is known as “maintained status.” Under previous regulations, these individuals were locked into the terms of their expired permits and were not permitted to take on new roles. Under the revised policy, such individuals can now begin working in a new position while their application for renewal is under review. Current Permit Holders Seeking Job Transfers

Those who already possess valid, employer-specific or occupation-specific work permits are now eligible to start a new job immediately after submitting a new application. This update is especially beneficial to workers facing layoffs, exploring better offers, or needing to exit undesirable work conditions. Previously Exempt Workers Now Subject to Permit Requirements

Individuals whose former job roles were exempt from needing a work permit but who now require one due to a new job or employer can also take advantage of this change. They are now permitted to begin working as soon as their permit application is filed—without needing to wait for formal approval.

Programs Included Under the Revised Policy

This new flexibility is applicable to employment under two of Canada’s major work permit streams:

Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)

International Mobility Program (IMP)

If an eligible job offer has been secured and a new work permit application has been submitted through either of these programs, the worker is authorized to start working right away.

To utilize the benefits of this revised policy, foreign workers must follow these three key steps:

Obtain a verifiable job offer from an employer based in Canada. File a new application for a work permit corresponding to that job offer. Commence the new employment immediately, without having to wait for final confirmation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Prior to this adjustment, foreign workers faced mandatory waiting periods for new work permit approvals before they could change employers or occupations—often resulting in prolonged unemployment and complications for businesses in need of urgent staffing solutions.

This recent regulatory development is being hailed as a progressive move toward modernizing Canada’s immigration and employment landscape. It reduces administrative backlogs, supports the financial stability of temporary foreign workers, and helps Canadian companies fill critical roles without unnecessary red tape.