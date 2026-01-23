Trump Convenes Historic Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi To Finalize Ukraine Peace Deal

President Donald Trump has successfully brokered the first trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine since the invasion began in 2022. Following a high-stakes week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, delegations from all three nations are convening in Abu Dhabi today, Friday, January 23, 2026.

The summit was confirmed in the early hours of this morning after U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a late-night meeting at the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These talks follow a private hour-long discussion between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos where both leaders expressed optimism that a 20-point peace framework is nearly ready for signature.

Despite the diplomatic momentum, significant sticking points remain regarding territorial boundaries and Ukraine’s future alignment with NATO. The Kremlin continues to demand that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the eastern Donbas region and that Kyiv amends its constitution to permanently renounce NATO ambitions.

Conversely, the Ukrainian delegation is pushing for robust security guarantees that mirror Article 5 protections, which President Zelenskyy insists must be ratified by the U.S. Congress and European parliaments. Trump told reporters in Davos that he believes both sides are now making concessions and that the war has to end immediately to stabilize the global economy.

The trilateral working group in Abu Dhabi is focusing on the technical and military aspects of a ceasefire including the establishment of a demilitarized zone. There is also discussion regarding a 100-day window for local elections in contested territories under international supervision.

While some European allies have expressed concern that the 28-point plan initially proposed by U.S. and Russian envoys is overly favorable to Moscow, President Trump has emphasized that a prosperous Ukraine is only possible through an immediate cessation of hostilities. As a gesture of goodwill, the U.S. is reportedly considering the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia if the ceasefire holds during the implementation phase.

The Abu Dhabi summit is expected to last two days and serves as a critical test for the newly formed Board of Peace which Trump unveiled in Davos this week. Although the board’s primary focus has been on Middle East reconstruction, the President has made it clear that its oversight will extend to any major conflict where the U.S. plays a mediating role.

For the millions of displaced Ukrainians and a global market reeling from energy instability, the next 48 hours represent the most significant hope for a durable peace since the conflict’s inception nearly four years ago.