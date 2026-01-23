Rivers Chief Judge Declines To Probe Governor Fubara Citing Court Injunctions

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, has officially declined a request from the State House of Assembly to constitute a seven-man panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara for alleged gross misconduct. In a letter dated Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Chief Judge informed Speaker Martin Amaewhule that his hands are legally fettered by two subsisting interim injunctions issued by the Rivers State High Court on January 16.

These court orders expressly restrain the Chief Judge from receiving or acting on any impeachment related communication from the lawmakers for a period of seven days pending further legal proceedings. Justice Amadi emphasized that constitutionalism and the rule of law are the bedrock of democracy and warned that defying these orders could nullify the entire process as seen in previous judicial precedents.

The latest move by the House of Assembly represents the third major attempt to remove Governor Fubara since his political rift with his predecessor and current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike began in 2023. The 26 pro-Wike lawmakers have accused the governor of budgetary impropriety and unauthorized expenditure particularly for failing to formally present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the assembly.

While the Governor’s Executive Council approved a 1.85 trillion Naira budget tagged the Budget of Resilience on January 2, the legislature has barred the governor from presenting it until the conclusion of their probe. In response Fubara has initiated multiple lawsuits to challenge the legality of the proceedings and the service of the impeachment notices.

Despite the heightening tension there are signs of internal cracks within the legislative camp as four of the lawmakers who initially signed the impeachment notice have recently called for restraint and a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile traditional and regional leaders are intensifying mediation efforts with the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers establishing a nine-member committee to interface with both Fubara and Wike. There are also reports that the Governor may be exploring alternative political platforms such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following difficulties in securing control of the APC structure in the state.

The political standoff has significantly impacted governance in the oil rich state leading to the suspension of formal budget presentations and heightening security concerns across the Niger Delta. President Bola Tinubu has reportedly summoned Minister Nyesom Wike for a crucial meeting abroad to address the escalating feud which many experts fear could trigger wider regional unrest. For now the legal blockade remains in place as the Chief Judge insists he will only act if the current court orders are vacated by a superior court.