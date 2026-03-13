Trump claims Mojtaba Khamenei is “damaged” as iran war hits two-week mark

KEY POINTS

President Donald Trump stated in a Fox News interview that new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is likely alive but “damaged” following U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father after the latter was killed on Feb. 28, has not been seen in public since his appointment on Sunday.

In a televised statement read by a presenter, Khamenei vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and threatened neighboring countries hosting U.S. bases.

The conflict, now approaching its 14th day, has reportedly killed thousands and continues to cause major disruptions to global financial and energy markets.

MAIN STORY

The mystery surrounding the physical condition of Iran’s new leadership deepened Thursday as President Donald Trump weighed in on the status of Mojtaba Khamenei. Speaking on The Brian Kilmeade Show, Trump expressed his belief that the Supreme Leader survived the opening salvos of the war but sustained significant injuries.

“I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form,” Trump told Fox News, noting that the leader has remained out of public view since the “Operation Epic Fury” strikes began on February 28.

The speculation is fueled by the fact that Khamenei’s first official address as Supreme Leader was delivered not by him, but by a state television anchor. In that message, the regime took a hardline stance, declaring that the leverage of the Strait of Hormuz blockade would remain in place. Khamenei also issued a direct ultimatum to Gulf neighbors: close all U.S. military installations on your soil or face direct Iranian strikes. This follows nearly two weeks of Iranian drone and missile barrages hitting sites in the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain in retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive.

As the war enters its second week, the human and economic toll is mounting rapidly. Human rights organizations estimate that thousands have been killed, including significant civilian casualties in Tehran and regional displacement in southern Lebanon. Despite the mounting pressure and a global oil price surge past $100 a barrel, the leaders of all three primary belligerents—the U.S., Israel, and Iran—remain defiant, with no signs of a ceasefire on the horizon.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I think he probably is (alive). I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form,” stated President Donald Trump during his Fox News interview.

during his Fox News interview. Mojtaba Khamenei , via a state TV presenter, warned: “The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used… until vengeance is fully achieved.”

, via a state TV presenter, warned: “The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used… until vengeance is fully achieved.” The IEA noted that oil export volumes in the region are operating at “less than 10% of pre-conflict levels” due to the ongoing maritime blockade.

WHAT’S NEXT

Khamenei Appearance: Intelligence agencies are monitoring Iranian state media for any proof-of-life video or audio to confirm the extent of the leader’s injuries.

Intelligence agencies are monitoring Iranian state media for any proof-of-life video or audio to confirm the extent of the leader’s injuries. Quds Day Ceremonies: Iran has called for mass participation in upcoming rallies to signal “national resistance,” which may serve as a flashpoint for further escalation.

Iran has called for mass participation in upcoming rallies to signal “national resistance,” which may serve as a flashpoint for further escalation. Naval Confrontation: U.S. energy officials suggest that military assets may soon shift toward escorting tankers, potentially leading to direct naval engagements in the Persian Gulf.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the war has reached a stalemate of defiance. With Mojtaba Khamenei operating from the shadows and President Trump dismissing his capabilities as “damaged,” both sides are dug into a conflict that has already paralyzed 20% of the world’s oil flow. Until the status of the Iranian leadership and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are resolved, the global economy remains in a state of high-risk volatility.