Energy, Fintech, Telecom firms top consumer complaints in Nigeria – FCCPC

Key points

FCCPC says energy, fintech and telecom firms generate the highest consumer complaints in Nigeria.

Commission has recovered over N20bn for consumers as of March 2026.

Airlines may refund passengers over alleged ticket price exploitation during the 2025 Yuletide season.

Main story

Energy, fintech and telecommunications companies account for the highest number of consumer complaints in Nigeria, according to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The commission disclosed that thousands of complaints have been received from Nigerians across these sectors, reflecting widespread concerns over service delivery, pricing practices and consumer rights.

Data from the commission showed that more than 9,000 consumer complaints were resolved between March and August 2025 alone, with over N10bn recovered for affected consumers within the period.

Overall recoveries by the commission have exceeded N20bn as of March 2026, highlighting the growing scale of consumer protection interventions in the country.

The FCCPC also revealed that it receives an estimated 25,000 complaints annually through various reporting platforms, including digital channels and physical offices.

Beyond consumer complaints, the commission has begun monitoring petrol and commodity prices nationwide following rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could potentially affect global energy markets and domestic fuel prices.

The agency said monitors have been deployed across the country to track price movements and prevent fuel suppliers and petrol stations from exploiting consumers.

The commission is also collaborating with regulators in the petroleum sector to ensure compliance with pricing regulations and prevent unjustified price increases.

In the aviation sector, the FCCPC disclosed that investigations have been concluded into allegations of price-fixing by several domestic airlines during the December 2025 festive travel season.

Preliminary findings indicate that some airlines may have engaged in anti-competitive practices that resulted in a sharp spike in ticket prices during the period.

The commission noted that the final report of the investigation would soon be released, alongside possible sanctions against operators found culpable.

Meanwhile, the agency has also launched an investigation into cement pricing across the country following complaints from consumers about rising costs.

The issues

Nigeria’s consumer protection landscape continues to face challenges as rising inflation, operational costs and digital financial services expand across multiple sectors.

Electricity supply, online financial transactions, telecommunications services and transportation costs remain key areas where consumers frequently report dissatisfaction.

The increasing number of complaints reflects both the growing complexity of Nigeria’s service economy and rising consumer awareness of their rights under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

What’s being said

Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said the commission receives the majority of complaints from the energy and fintech sectors.

“Let me tell you where most complaints come from. Mostly on energy, fintech,” Bello said.

“For energy, people complain about electricity supply. Also fintech, where many people complain about unfair terms and outrageous interest rates on digital loans.”

Bello also revealed that airlines found culpable in the Yuletide ticket price surge may be required to refund affected passengers.

“What we are also considering is to look at a situation where we have to ask them to refund the excess to the passengers, which they exploited,” he said.

On telecom tariffs, Bello said the commission intervened last year to reduce a proposed 100 per cent tariff increase by telecom operators to 50 per cent following negotiations with regulators.

What’s next

The FCCPC is expected to release the final report of its investigation into airline ticket pricing during the 2025 festive period, including possible sanctions.

Ongoing investigations into cement pricing and continued monitoring of petrol and commodity prices are also expected to shape future regulatory actions.

The commission says it will intensify collaboration with sector regulators to strengthen consumer protection across Nigeria’s key service industries.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s consumer protection agency is stepping up oversight across major sectors as complaints against energy, fintech and telecom firms rise, while investigations into airline pricing and cement costs signal a broader effort to curb exploitative business practices.