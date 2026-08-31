Troops arrest 15 suspected ISWAP collaborators in Borno, Yobe

Key points

Operation Hadin Kai troops arrested 15 suspected terrorists and collaborators in Borno and Yobe.

Air strikes reportedly neutralised four ISWAP terrorists in the Sambisa axis.

Troops also intercepted two displaced minors, received the surrender of a suspected female terrorist and repelled an ISWAP attack.

Main story

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have intensified operations against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno and Yobe, arresting 15 suspected terrorists and collaborators within 24 hours.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said 11 suspects were arrested in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

The suspects included eight suspected collaborators, two alleged couriers or spies and one suspected terrorist.

In Geidam, Yobe, troops of 159 Battalion also arrested three suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers during a curfew operation.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects allegedly supplied petroleum products and other materials to terrorists operating around the Gorom-Damasak axis.

Troops recovered two mobile phones, a National Identity Card and N185,950 from the suspects.

In a separate operation, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out a precision strike on an ISWAP enclave around the Sambisa axis, reportedly killing four terrorists.

The strike followed the sighting of three suspected terrorists entering a structure, while another was observed parking a motorcycle nearby.

The structure and motorcycle were destroyed in the strike.

The military also intercepted two internally displaced minors along the Wala-Gwoza-Pulka Road in Gwoza Local Government Area on Aug. 29.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the minors were from Chikide community in the Mandara Mountains.

In another development, a suspected female ISWAP member surrendered to troops at Mafa in Borno alongside her two children.

The report said the woman fled the Burari terrorist enclave with her children following clashes between rival terrorist factions.

Meanwhile, troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Tungushe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno repelled an ISWAP attack.

Troops of 115 Task Force Battalion and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force also encountered suspected ISWAP terrorists at Rumirigo in Askira-Uba Local Government Area.

The terrorists reportedly fled the encounter, while troops recovered a pistol and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The issues

The latest operations reflect the continued military pressure on ISWAP networks across Borno and Yobe, targeting both fighters and individuals suspected of providing logistics and intelligence support.

The operations have also involved air strikes, arrests, interception of individuals and responses to attacks on military positions.

What’s being said

The operational report said the suspects arrested in Geidam allegedly purchased petroleum products and other logistics for terrorists operating around the Gorom-Damasak axis.

What’s next

Preliminary investigations into the arrested suspects and the intercepted minors are expected to continue as troops sustain operations against terrorist networks across the affected areas.

Bottom line

Operation Hadin Kai has intensified its campaign against ISWAP in Borno and Yobe, with recent operations resulting in 15 arrests, an air strike that reportedly neutralised four terrorists and the recovery of weapons and other items.