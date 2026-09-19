73 presidents, 45 prime ministers expected at UN General Assembly

KEY POINTS

• The UN expects 73 Heads of State and 45 Heads of Government for the 81st General Assembly high level week.

• President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Sept. 23.

• More than 3,200 journalists have been accredited to cover the gathering.

MAIN STORY

The United Nations expects 73 Heads of State and 45 Heads of Government to attend the high level week of its 81st General Assembly in New York from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric disclosed the figures while briefing correspondents ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN Headquarters.

He said 49 ministers, 11 vice presidents and one crown prince were also expected to participate in the high level engagements.

“So far, we expect about 73 Heads of State, 45 Heads of Government, 49 Ministers, 11 Vice-Presidents and one Crown Prince,” Dujarric said.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to lead Nigeria’s delegation and deliver the country’s national statement on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Nigeria is listed eighth on the provisional speakers’ list, moving up from 10th position in the previous arrangement.

The General Debate of the 81st session is scheduled for Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 and Sept. 28 at the UN Headquarters, where national representatives will present their positions on major international, economic, security and development issues.

Beyond the formal General Debate, Dujarric said about 168 other events had been scheduled for the high level week.

“Alongside the mandated meetings, there are about 168 events that are scheduled during the high-level week,” he said.

Member States have also submitted about 1,000 requests for bilateral meetings, while additional engagements involving UN Secretary General António Guterres are being arranged.

The programme will include high level discussions on development, climate action, rising sea levels, pandemic preparedness, racial justice and other international priorities.

The UN said the session would take place against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical tensions, conflicts, development financing difficulties and pressure on the multilateral system.

Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh is presiding over the 81st session under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Media interest in the gathering is also expected to be substantial, with thousands of journalists accredited to cover the proceedings.

Dujarric said the UN had issued 1,935 press passes to visiting journalists and another 1,290 to official media, bringing the number of accreditations to 3,225, apart from journalists permanently accredited to the organisation.

He said the figures could change as delegations, events and media arrangements were finalised.

THE ISSUES

The scale of expected attendance reflects the importance of the General Assembly high level week as a platform for governments to present national positions and engage other countries on international issues. The programme extends beyond speeches at the General Debate, with hundreds of additional events and thousands of proposed bilateral meetings creating opportunities for diplomatic engagement among Member States. The agenda comes as the UN faces continuing geopolitical tensions, conflicts, development financing pressures and concerns over the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation. Nigeria’s position on the provisional speakers’ list places President Tinubu among the leaders scheduled to address the General Debate, where he is expected to present the country’s national statement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“So far, we expect about 73 Heads of State, 45 Heads of Government, 49 Ministers, 11 Vice-Presidents and one Crown Prince.” – Stéphane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson

“Alongside the mandated meetings, there are about 168 events that are scheduled during the high-level week.” – Stéphane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson

“We will keep updating you on numbers as they evolve.” – Stéphane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson

WHAT’S NEXT

The high level week will begin on Sept. 22, with the General Debate running through Sept. 26 and Sept. 28. World leaders and senior government representatives are expected to participate in the scheduled debates, bilateral meetings and thematic events.

BOTTOM LINE

The 81st UN General Assembly high level week is expected to bring together more than 100 Heads of State and Government alongside other senior officials for discussions on major global issues. President Tinubu is scheduled to present Nigeria’s national statement on Sept. 23.