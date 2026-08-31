Group faults Atiku’s criticism of Tinubu over foreign vacation

Key points

PBAT Door-to-Door Movement 2027 says Tinubu’s absence abroad does not constitute a leadership vacuum.

Group urges Atiku Abubakar to focus on presenting his plans for the 2027 elections.

Movement questions Atiku’s current position on fuel subsidy and calls for clearer policy alternatives.

Main story

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement 2027 has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for questioning President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing vacation abroad, saying the President’s temporary absence does not affect the continuity of government.

The group made its position known in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Mr Sunday Asuku, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

It said Atiku should focus on presenting his political programme to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections rather than making the President’s vacation a subject of political controversy.

The movement argued that Atiku should explain how he intends to address Nigeria’s economic, security and employment challenges if elected president.

It also questioned the former vice president’s position on fuel subsidy, alleging that his current advocacy for its restoration was inconsistent with his position during the 2023 presidential campaign.

The group said Atiku should clarify whether his present position represented a change in policy or an attempt to appeal to Nigerians affected by economic hardship.

The movement further criticised Atiku’s repeated presidential bids, saying his political experience should be matched by a clear explanation of what he would do differently if elected.

It noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had commenced preparations for the 2027 elections and urged opposition politicians to take their programmes directly to voters.

On Tinubu’s absence, the group said presidential vacations were normal and did not mean that governance had been suspended.

It said government institutions and designated officials remained responsible for maintaining continuity whenever the President was away.

The movement consequently urged Nigerians to assess the Tinubu administration based on its policies and performance rather than political statements.

It also called on opposition politicians to concentrate on presenting credible alternatives instead of what it described as attempts to exploit the difficulties facing Nigerians for electoral advantage.

The issues

The dispute centres on the political significance of President Tinubu’s absence from the country and the opposition’s criticism of his leadership while abroad.

The movement has framed the issue as one of political messaging, arguing that the focus of the 2027 contest should be on competing policy proposals rather than the President’s temporary absence.

What’s being said

“After contesting for the presidency repeatedly since 1993, Atiku should be telling Nigerians what he intends to do differently, rather than spending his time attacking President Tinubu.” — Sunday Asuku, National Coordinator, PBAT Door-to-Door Movement 2027

“INEC has rolled out the timetable. Atiku should go out and campaign and tell Nigerians what he has for them.” — PBAT Door-to-Door Movement 2027

What’s next

The group urged Atiku and other opposition politicians to take their political programmes to Nigerians and present their alternatives ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bottom line

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement 2027 has dismissed criticism of Tinubu’s vacation as a political distraction and challenged Atiku to shift the focus to his policy proposals ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.