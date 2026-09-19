Diaspora investors can now access Dangote Refinery IPO through FSDH Capital

FSDH Capital has announced a digital route through which eligible non-resident and diaspora investors can participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE Initial Public Offering (IPO) from outside Nigeria. The Dangote Refinery IPO, which opened on September 14 and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026, offers 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares, equivalent to ₦5,250.

FSDH Capital, a Joint Issuing House on the Offer, is processing eligible non-resident and diaspora applications through the FSDH Nominees Custody Platform, providing investors outside Nigeria with a digital pathway to participate without being physically present in the country. The development provides Nigerians living abroad and other eligible non-resident investors with an opportunity to participate in one of Nigeria’s most significant capital-market transactions remotely.

Speaking on the development, Abimbola Kasim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FSDH Capital Limited, said: “The Dangote Refinery IPO presents an important opportunity to deepen participation in Nigeria’s capital market, including among Nigerians and eligible investors living outside the country.

“At FSDH Capital, we have focused on making that participation as accessible and seamless as possible by combining our capital-market expertise with digital technology and the appropriate custody infrastructure. Our objective is to give diaspora investors greater confidence in accessing Nigerian investment opportunities from wherever they are.”

Eligible diaspora investors can begin the application process through the dedicated FSDH global custody portal at ipo-global.fsdhgroup.com as the onboarding process is fully digital. Applicants are required to upload a valid international passport and recent proof of address, with the proof of address required to match the address provided on their investor profile.

Following verification, eligible investors can select the number of shares they wish to subscribe for and complete their application online. A key feature of the process is FSDH Capital’s facilitation of the Certificate of Capital Importation (CCI) for eligible investors.

The CCI provides documentation of foreign capital imported into Nigeria for investment purposes and establishes the basis for the repatriation of eligible dividends and sale proceeds through the official foreign-exchange framework, subject to applicable regulations, documentation, prevailing exchange rates and FX availability at the time of repatriation.

The digital process also enables investors to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, upload supporting documents, process their allotment and track their application remotely. For FSDH Capital, the initiative extends its role in the Dangote Refinery IPO beyond the domestic market by creating a structured pathway for eligible investors outside Nigeria to participate in the offer.

FSDH Capital is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Broker/Dealer and Issuing House and is a Dealing Member of the Nigerian Exchange and FMDQ Securities Exchange. Its business spans investment banking, debt solutions and securities trading.

Its role as a Joint Issuing House on the Dangote Refinery IPO, combined with its custody infrastructure and digital onboarding capabilities, provides eligible diaspora investors with access to the formal Nigerian capital-market ecosystem.

The opportunity also goes beyond the current public offer. Investors who begin their Nigerian investment journey through the Dangote Refinery IPO can, subject to applicable requirements, subsequently explore other Nigerian listed equities and capital-market opportunities.

Eligible non-resident and diaspora investors requiring assistance with the application process can contact the FSDH support team via globalcustody@fsdhgroup.com or capitalcustomercare@fsdhgroup.com.