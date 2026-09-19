China, Nigeria seek stronger fashion ties to grow creative economy

KEY POINTS

• China and Nigeria want fashion to strengthen cultural exchange and creative industry growth.

• A China Nigeria fashion show in Abuja featured traditional and contemporary designs from both countries.

• Officials said greater design and industry collaboration could create opportunities for young creatives.

MAIN STORY

China and Nigeria have pledged to deepen cooperation in fashion, using the creative sector to strengthen cultural ties and create opportunities for economic growth.

The commitment was made in Abuja on Friday at the China Nigeria Fashion Show, which brought together traditional and contemporary fashion from both countries.

Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, said fashion provided a platform through which people from different cultures could interact and exchange ideas.

“Clothing is more than just attire; it is a vibrant vehicle for civilisation and a universal cultural language that transcends geography,” he said.

Jianxing said the event allowed Chinese and Nigerian clothing traditions to interact, with the exchange of designs and ideas capable of generating new trends and supporting the creative industries of both countries.

The Chinese representative highlighted traditional styles such as Hanfu, Tang style attire, Qipao and Mamianqun, alongside Nigerian styles including Aso Oke, Agbada, Buba, Iro and Gele.

He said clothing played an important role in expressing identity and cultural traditions, particularly during festivals, weddings and other major social occasions.

Jianxing expressed optimism that continued exchanges between designers and greater cooperation within the fashion industry would strengthen both countries’ creative sectors.

He also pledged China’s support for wider people to people exchanges and practical cooperation involving Nigeria, China and other African countries.

Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, said the initiative could help young people and creative professionals learn from one another through fashion and artistic expression.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mohammed Tukura, said Nigeria’s fashion industry had a broad base of designers, artisans, young creatives and entrepreneurs who could benefit from closer engagement with China’s creative sector.

“Fashion is more than clothing. It is a powerful expression of identity, culture, creativity, and heritage,” Ibrahim said.

He said bringing the creative communities of both countries together could create opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, innovation and economic activity.

The permanent secretary said the ministry remained committed to creating platforms that connect Nigerian creative talent with international partners and audiences.

He commended the China Cultural Centre for organising the event and said the initiative could contribute to stronger cultural relations between the two countries.

Mea Bintu, Chief Executive Officer of Sygnific Stitches and Fabrics, said the fashion show provided another platform for strengthening Nigeria’s longstanding relationship with China.

THE ISSUES

Fashion provides an avenue for cultural exchange because clothing carries elements of identity, heritage and social traditions. The event brought different clothing traditions into the same space for presentation and interaction. The proposed cooperation also has an economic dimension. Greater interaction between designers and creative businesses could support knowledge sharing, new design ideas and wider opportunities within the fashion industry. Young creatives stand to benefit from exposure to different design traditions and professional networks, particularly where cultural exchange is accompanied by practical collaboration. The event also reflects the wider role of the creative economy in building international relationships, with both sides linking cultural engagement to innovation and economic activity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This fashion show establishes a platform for dialogue between Chinese and Nigerian clothing cultures, allowing Chinese aesthetics and indigenous African art to interact and blend.” – Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria

“We believe that this event demonstrates how cultural exchange could promote inclusiveness and strengthen the bond between the peoples of China and Nigeria.” – Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria

“The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy remains committed to promoting Nigeria’s creative industry.” – Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy

WHAT’S NEXT

China said it would continue supporting people to people exchanges and practical cooperation, while Nigeria said it would continue creating platforms linking local creative talent with international partners and audiences.

BOTTOM LINE

China and Nigeria are looking to use fashion as both a cultural bridge and a platform for creative industry development. The Abuja event brought traditional and contemporary designs from both countries together while highlighting opportunities for further collaboration.

china- nigeria fashion show