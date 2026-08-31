Tinubu asks AU to address xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has formally asked the African Union to address recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa.

He wants the matter placed on the agenda of the AU’s 40th Ordinary Session in January 2027.

Tinubu also backed the Luanda Action Plan and called for stronger African-led conflict prevention and security cooperation.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has called on the African Union (AU) to take collective action against recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Africans and other nationals in South Africa.

Tinubu made the call through Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

He said the attacks threatened African solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence and required a coordinated response from continental leaders.

While acknowledging South Africa’s right to enforce its immigration laws and its contribution to Africa’s development, Tinubu said this should not come at the expense of the safety and dignity of other African nationals.

He urged AU member states to strengthen efforts against xenophobia and Afrophobia through dialogue, preventive diplomacy and collective action.

The President consequently requested that the issue be placed on the agenda of the AU’s 40th Ordinary Session scheduled for January 2027.

He said a continental response was necessary to address recurring attacks and promote peaceful relations among Africans across national borders.

On peace and security, Tinubu backed the adoption of the Luanda Action Plan as a framework for strengthening conflict prevention across the continent.

He said preventing conflicts was more sustainable and cost-effective than responding to crises after violence had occurred.

The President, however, warned that fragmented peace initiatives and increasing dependence on foreign military forces, mercenaries and private defence contractors could weaken Africa’s ability to manage its own security challenges.

He called for greater African ownership of conflict prevention and peace-building efforts, saying external involvement should not undermine the capacity of African institutions.

Tinubu also urged arms-producing and exporting countries to strengthen cooperation with African governments to prevent weapons and ammunition from being diverted to terrorist organisations and other armed groups.

He said the AU already had mechanisms for preventing and resolving conflicts but that limited trust and inconsistent implementation had reduced their effectiveness.

The President therefore called on member states to strengthen collective responsibility for peace and security and prioritise African-led solutions to the continent’s challenges.

The issues

The appeal places the recurring treatment of Africans in South Africa before the AU as a continental rather than solely bilateral concern.

Tinubu’s position recognises South Africa’s authority over immigration while arguing that enforcement must not undermine the safety, dignity and rights of other African nationals.

The President also linked the issue of continental solidarity to broader concerns about Africa’s ability to manage its own peace and security challenges.

What’s being said

“Nigeria wishes to express its concern over the recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans and other nationals in South Africa.” — President Bola Tinubu

“It is on this note that Nigeria calls on this august Assembly to place the matter on the agenda.” — President Bola Tinubu

“For Nigeria, conflict prevention remains more cost-effective and sustainable than conflict management.” — President Bola Tinubu

“The growing reliance on external actors risks weakening African institutions and the principle of African ownership.” — President Bola Tinubu

What’s next

Nigeria has requested that the issue of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa be considered at the AU’s 40th Ordinary Session in January 2027.

Tinubu also called for the adoption of the Luanda Action Plan and stronger cooperation among African states on conflict prevention and weapons control.

Bottom line

Nigeria has taken the issue of recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa to the continental level, asking the AU to consider a collective response while also pressing for stronger African ownership of peace and security initiatives.