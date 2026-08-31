Katsina vaccinates 67,670 people as diphtheria spreads to 29 LGAs

Key points

Katsina has vaccinated 67,670 eligible people against diphtheria amid an outbreak affecting 29 local government areas.

The state has secured 650,000 additional doses to expand its emergency immunisation campaign.

Health authorities say surveillance, contact tracing and treatment measures remain active across affected communities.

Main story

The Katsina State Government has vaccinated 67,670 eligible people against diphtheria and secured an additional 650,000 vaccine doses as the disease spreads across 29 local government areas.

Dr Shaimau Abba, Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), disclosed this at a press briefing on Sunday in Katsina.

Abba said suspected diphtheria cases had been reported in 29 of the state’s 34 local government areas as of Epidemiological Week 35, which ended on Aug. 28.

She identified Funtua as the most affected area, followed by Kankia, Bakori, Katsina, Mashi and Daura.

The executive secretary described the outbreak as a serious public health concern but said the state government had activated measures to contain transmission and reduce severe illness and deaths.

She said the response was being coordinated through the State Emergency Preparedness and Rapid Response Team and KSPHCDA under the leadership of Gov. Dikko Radda.

The response involves the State Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and development partners.

According to Abba, surveillance and response activities have been intensified across affected communities, including contact tracing, line-listing of suspected cases and regular review of outbreak data.

She said chemoprophylaxis was also being provided to identified contacts as part of efforts to prevent further transmission.

A reactive vaccination campaign began on Aug. 25 across 15 high-risk wards in Bakori, Charanchi, Funtua, Mashi and Kankia Local Government Areas.

Abba said the exercise was being conducted in partnership with NPHCDA, with logistical support from UNICEF.

She said 67,670 eligible persons had received Td vaccines within the first three days of the campaign, while 24,103 children received Pentavalent vaccines across the five participating local government areas.

Abba attributed the turnout to house-to-house mobilisation and the involvement of traditional leaders and other community stakeholders.

She said supervision by government health authorities and development partners had also supported the implementation of the campaign.

The KSPHCDA executive secretary said the state had secured another 650,000 doses of diphtheria-containing vaccines to strengthen and expand the vaccination exercise.

She said the additional supply would allow health authorities to respond quickly in communities affected by the outbreak and among vulnerable populations.

Abba urged residents to cooperate with health workers and vaccination teams, while calling on parents and caregivers to ensure that eligible children received their routine vaccinations.

She also advised residents to report suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility.

The executive secretary assured residents that disease surveillance, treatment and vaccination activities would continue until the outbreak was brought under control.

The issues

The spread of suspected diphtheria cases across 29 local government areas has placed pressure on Katsina’s public health response.

The state’s immediate strategy combines vaccination with surveillance, contact tracing and treatment measures, while the additional 650,000 vaccine doses are expected to support the expansion of the response.

What’s being said

“Early detection, immediate treatment, vaccination and strict infection-prevention measures remain critical to controlling the disease.” — Dr Shaimau Abba, Executive Secretary, KSPHCDA

“The campaign is being implemented in partnership with NPHCDA, with logistical support from UNICEF.” — Dr Shaimau Abba

What’s next

The reactive vaccination campaign will be expanded with the additional 650,000 vaccine doses, while surveillance, treatment and other response activities will continue across affected communities.

Bottom line

Katsina is intensifying its response to a diphtheria outbreak reported across 29 local government areas, with more than 67,000 people already vaccinated and additional doses secured to extend the immunisation campaign.