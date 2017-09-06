Total Plans to Restart Port Arthur Refinery

Oil Giant, Total plans to restart the 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery “soon,” Gulf Coast market sources said at the weekend.

No date has been set for the restart, but Total plans to carry out an overhaul of 76,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, scheduled to start in mid- to late-September, after restarting the refinery, the sources said.

The company said on Sunday full power had been restored to the refinery.

Initially, Total has been focusing on restoring control rooms and unit instrumentation at the refinery, the sources said.

On Saturday, partial power was restored in the refinery. On Sunday full power was back on. A stable full power supply is necessary before the refinery can begin restarting.

The refinery shut down when power went out on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the Port Arthur area, Reuters reports.