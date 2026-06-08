Dangote refinery slashes Nigeria’s fuel import dependence, boosts forex earnings — EIU

Key points

Economist Intelligence Unit says Dangote Refinery is transforming Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector and reducing fuel import dependence.

Refinery reportedly supplied nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s petrol demand in April and is nearing full operational capacity.

Analysts say increased local refining is strengthening energy security, foreign exchange earnings, and economic growth prospects.

Main story

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has said that the operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals are significantly reshaping Nigeria’s downstream oil sector by reducing the country’s reliance on imported petroleum products and strengthening foreign exchange earnings.

In its latest assessment of Nigeria’s fuel market and regulatory environment, the EIU stated that the gradual ramp-up of the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery has transformed a sector that was previously characterised by chronic dependence on imported fuel despite Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest crude oil producer.

According to the report, the refinery supplied nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic petrol demand in April and has already produced sufficient volumes to meet local consumption requirements as it moves closer to full operational capacity.

The EIU described Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector before the refinery’s emergence as “long dysfunctional,” noting that state-owned refineries had remained largely inoperative for years, forcing the country to rely heavily on expensive fuel imports despite producing approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil daily.

It noted that the refinery’s operations have improved domestic fuel availability, reduced import dependence, and strengthened Nigeria’s balance of payments through lower import demand and increasing exports of refined petroleum products.

The issues

For decades, Nigeria faced the paradox of being a major crude oil producer while depending heavily on imported refined petroleum products due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.

This reliance exerted pressure on foreign exchange reserves, contributed to exchange rate instability, and exposed the economy to external supply disruptions and volatile global fuel markets.

However, the transition toward large-scale domestic refining has also triggered debates over regulatory policies, particularly regarding the continued approval of fuel imports despite growing local production capacity.

Industry stakeholders argue that balancing market competition with the protection of domestic refining investments remains a critical policy challenge.

What’s being said

The EIU said the refinery’s achievement of full operational capacity and planned future expansion would further support Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory.

“The gradual ramp-up of the 650,000 barrel/day Dangote refinery since May 2023 has transformed Nigeria’s long dysfunctional downstream sector,” the report stated.

It added that increased exports from the refinery and plans to double production capacity before the end of the decade could significantly boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and foreign exchange inflows from 2026 onwards.

Industry analysts cited in the report said the refinery is positioning Nigeria as a major refining and export hub for Africa, with the potential to alter regional energy trade patterns and reduce the continent’s dependence on imported fuels.

The report also noted that the refinery’s growth coincided with major reforms in the petroleum sector, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the adoption of market-driven pricing mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) warned against unrestricted fuel importation, arguing that such a policy could undermine local refining investments and weaken Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the CPPE, Muda Yusuf, continued fuel imports have historically drained foreign reserves, contributed to exchange rate volatility, and created economic leakages.

What’s next

Attention is expected to focus on the ongoing legal challenge initiated by Dangote Industries Limited following the decision of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to relax restrictions on petrol imports.

Stakeholders will also be watching the refinery’s progress toward full operational capacity and its proposed expansion plans, which could further strengthen Nigeria’s position in regional and global petroleum markets.

In addition, policymakers are likely to continue discussions on the appropriate regulatory framework needed to encourage domestic refining while maintaining market competitiveness.

Bottom line

The EIU says the Dangote Refinery is fundamentally altering Nigeria’s fuel market by reducing dependence on imported petroleum products, improving energy security, and boosting foreign exchange earnings, marking a significant shift in the country’s long-standing downstream petroleum landscape.